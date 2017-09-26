david

Bieber Says Ed Sheeran Owes Him a Hit Song

Bieber claims that Ed Sheeran owes him another hit like he did with "Love Yourself" to make up for a time he hit him with a golf club.
gallery-1486458446-gettyimages-157939777
The two were in Japan back in the day when Ed "accidentally" hit Bieber in the mouth with a golf club while drunk.

Bieber said: "Of course I want him to write for me again in the future. I get that every artist out there wants him to write for them,  but we are buddies and he still owes me from hitting me with a golf club!”

Source
How are your debts, ONTD?
Tagged: ,