Burger King Russia Demands 'It' Ban, Saying Clown Looks Like Ronald McDonald

Remember when someone hacked Burger kings twitter and turned it into a Mcdonalds page?



That's the only time I've ever liked anything Burger King did



You think the fucking It clown is gonna make people WANT to go to a clown burger place?? Reply

lmao mte Reply

I WISH McDonald's had It happy meal toys Reply

What kind of toys would be included? Reply

Lmfaaao 😪 Reply

It's a CLOWN Reply

This was not what I expected with Russia in the title. Reply

But actually, it was? Reply

"Russia" "clown" "Donald"

the headline is a code phrase signalling that the pee tape is imminent



Sleeper agents have been activated. Reply

I'll buy that. Reply

Um, wouldn't that in fact discourage most people (not the people who supposedly want to fuck Pennywise, obv) from wanting anything to do with McDonald's? Reply

lmao Reply

ew omg Reply

BK and McDonald's both suck.



McDonald's wins though because of the bomb ass breakfast.



And apple pies! Although they're too expensive now and now I have no reason to go to McDonald's unless I'm desperate and in an unfamiliar place or airport. Reply

Girl they’re still 2 for $1.50 here. How much are they there?!? Reply

I've never been to Burger King and never will.



I haven't been to Mcdonald's in over 15 years. Reply

BK is the worst by far. McD's at least has an actual dollar menu w/food that's not the size of a child's hand. Reply

I dont eat at either place anymore but at least BK has a veggie burger and mozzarella sticks. Reply

burger king is nasty! they do not compare to mcdonalds Reply

i had an economy teacher who once told us that mcdonald's would spend so much money doing research to figure out the best locations for their outlets and then burger king would just open two blocks away lol Reply

lmao sounds like something I would do tbh (the being Burger King in this situation)



never thought I'd compare myself to BK, but here we are Reply

lmao i can't hate on bk for doing that. i respect their sneakiness Reply

that bum chain would Reply

I wish I could ban this 'I'm down to fuck this murderous homophobic clown' mentality I've seen on social media instead. FFS!



fuck me i could really go for a happy meal rn



/2 rum & cokes in Reply

I'm just happy for an excuse to talk about how much I loved this movie cuz I LOVED IT and I wanna see it again tbh Reply

i'm usually not a rewatcher when it comes to movies in theaters but i kinda want to see it again too lol. i keep thinking about it! Reply

me either, I have to really really enjoy it before I'll wanna see it again in theaters. Idk what it is about this that made it so good for me but I've been reading the book too and I think that's fueling my love for it lol Reply

So good. I've had so many of my friends (who are very literal-minded) leave disappointed and tell me "But WHHHHY is there an evil clown in the sewer!?"



I'm like.. you realize IT isn't actually a clown right?! Reply

Same. Is the novel worth reading? Reply

