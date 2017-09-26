Burger King Russia Demands 'It' Ban, Saying Clown Looks Like Ronald McDonald
Crave a "happy meal" after #ItMovie? Burger King claims Pennywise looks like Ronald McDonald, aiding its rival https://t.co/7UTNcZ1P9D pic.twitter.com/yqjqOHbqNj— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 26, 2017
Burger King's Russian division has filed a complaint with Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service against the movie 'It'. They believe the child-murdering clown Pennywise resembles Ronald McDonald and thus the movie could serve as advertising for McDonald's.
That's the only time I've ever liked anything Burger King did
Edited at 2017-09-27 02:29 am (UTC)
the headline is a code phrase signalling that the pee tape is imminent
Um, wouldn't that in fact discourage most people (not the people who supposedly want to fuck Pennywise, obv) from wanting anything to do with McDonald's?
McDonald's wins though because of the bomb ass breakfast.
Edited at 2017-09-27 02:36 am (UTC)
I haven't been to Mcdonald's in over 15 years.
never thought I'd compare myself to BK, but here we are
Edited at 2017-09-27 02:40 am (UTC)
/2 rum & cokes in
I'm like.. you realize IT isn't actually a clown right?!