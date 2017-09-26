Lorde Kicks Off Melodrama World Tour
All the glamour and the trauma and the fucking melodrama! Lorde kicked off her 60 date world tour for her critically acclaimed album tonight in Manchester with Khalid as the opening act. Performing to a sold out crowd, Lorde sang a setlist of 17 songs which began with "Magnets" and ended with "Green Light" before an encore of "Loveless". See the setlist and videos below:
Setlist:
Videos:
Sober
Perfect Places
Supercut
The Louvre
Green Light
Source 1 2 3 4 5
smh at her paying writer in the dark and sober ii dust
I have tickets to see her, but in fucking April. So fucking far away.
i feel like a lot of artists do that. they drop that *one* song. i saw lianne la havas twice and both times she didn't play 'what you don't do' which perplexed me.
I love ha entire second album but don’t like ha first at all except for the 3 songs she's singing from it yay
I was about to say, Khalid is MUCH bigger than her in America right now.
And really love this album BUT after the remix of Homemade Dynamite (feat a bunch of other artists) came out I kinda wish the album was sung by someone else instead lol
