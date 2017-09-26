pizza

Lorde Kicks Off Melodrama World Tour


All the glamour and the trauma and the fucking melodrama! Lorde kicked off her 60 date world tour for her critically acclaimed album tonight in Manchester with Khalid as the opening act. Performing to a sold out crowd, Lorde sang a setlist of 17 songs which began with "Magnets" and ended with "Green Light" before an encore of "Loveless". See the setlist and videos below:

Setlist:


Videos:
Sober

Perfect Places

Supercut

The Louvre

Green Light

smh at her paying writer in the dark and sober ii dust
