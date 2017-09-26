Lorde Kicks Off Melodrama World Tour

this bitch isnt performing writer in the dark? da fuck? Reply

And no Homemade Dynamife no Ribs? WTF? She better update this setlist by April Reply

given the city, i can kind of understand her not doing HD. she would be aware of the conversation around that song online and how it was supposed to be a second single around the time of the attack in manchester for sure. Reply

I'm disappointed! It's only that and Sober II (Melodrama) that were left off (and Homemade Dynamite which I suppose will make an appearance once they're not in Manchester). Maybe both songs are used for the video interludes 'cuz they're slow and sad? Reply

ugh I feel like I should buy tix for her in feb, that's a good ass setlist Reply

If I had a song as big as Royals was I think I'd straight up hate it and drop it from my sets completely and never perform it.



I have tickets to see her, but in fucking April. So fucking far away. Reply

lol comment twins.



i feel like a lot of artists do that. they drop that *one* song. i saw lianne la havas twice and both times she didn't play 'what you don't do' which perplexed me. Reply

This bitch dropped Sober II!? Reply

i'm seeing her in brooklyn in april. so far away. Reply

I just recently got into ha and I’m definitely seeing ha in Newark but she’s not singing Homemade Dynamite? I like that song 😩 I like the rest of the songs on the tour tho Reply

She obviously ain't gonna sing Homemade Dynamite in Manchester. Reply

Ohhh that makes sense. I like the remix more anyways so it’s okay to me that she’s not singing the song



I love ha entire second album but don’t like ha first at all except for the 3 songs she's singing from it yay Reply

ohhh that explains it Reply

her show in toronto still has lots of tickets left.. i'm debating. Reply

i got super shitty seats- i'm hoping we get moved up because the middle of the venue is empty. it happened at postal service and at belle and seb for the same reasons so i am keeping my fingers crossed!! Reply

what's the pricerange? Reply

She's the most famous person in the world right now. Reply

Tailor Squints prob sent ha flowers Reply

this makes me think there's a chance she'll be here for Lollapalooza next year. The line up drops tomorrow. If she's in there, there's a chance she could do a solo show. Crossing my fingers tbh lol i loved her new album. Reply

no 'writer in the dark'??? Reply

This setlist feels short? Also where is Sober II???? Reply

Why on earth is Khalid opening for her? He may not be headlining material yet, but he's having a humongous breakout year while Lorde has barely been on the charts. Reply

oh nvm this is the UK



I was about to say, Khalid is MUCH bigger than her in America right now. Reply

they both work or worked really closely with joel little, a producer from new zealand so that's probably their connection. Reply

She's so overrated Reply

I find ha first album so boring and don’t get the hype at all lol (funnily enough I only like the 3 songs she’s singing in this tour)



And really love this album BUT after the remix of Homemade Dynamite (feat a bunch of other artists) came out I kinda wish the album was sung by someone else instead lol



Edited at 2017-09-27 02:52 am (UTC) Reply

