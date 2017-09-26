Omg this looks amazingly bad and hilarious! I was going to watch the older Trek but I honestly don't think I could get through it! Is it necessary to watch the older series before watching Discovery? Reply

The first season is the most ridiculous. After that it gets much better and there are a lot of really great episodes. Reply

Second season is also pretty rough since it was during a writer's strike and they were using plots from Star Trek: Phase II (which was scrapped when they said fuck it and made a movie instead).



Season three is where shit gets good. Reply

Probably not necessary, but TNG was a great series in general.

The first 2 seasons they are finding their way, but its not horrible by any means. Reply

If you watch TNG start with the 3rd season. You can go back to the first two later

Although you must watch Measure of a Man from the *second* season.



Edited at 2017-09-27 01:50 am (UTC) Reply

Not necessary to watch any previous Star Trek series before watching Discovery. I mean, it'd provide helpful context in terms of the cultures of various alien races, but you can enjoy Discovery without it.



As far as older Trek series, here are my brief thoughts on them.



The Original Series (generally referred to as TOS. The one from the 60s): Like 90% trash. A few good episodes, but a lot of bad ones and like... weird 60s nonsense.



The Next Generation: A GODDAMN SCIENCE FICTION CLASSIC. Patrick Stewart is a gift to us all. Yeah the special effects are bad and there are some pretty awful episodes, but there are also some REALLY good stories. It's 7 seasons though so lol that's quite a time commitment.



Deep Space Nine: A more serialized story as opposed to the episode nature of previous Trek series. Some good characters. It's explores some more complex issues. It's good but not my personal favorite.



Voyager: MY PERSONAL FAVORITE. People have mixed opinions on it, but it's the Star Trek I grew up with. It has my favorite characters. A few terrible episodes, but I don't caaaaare.



Enterprise: This one is set before TOS (and also before when Discovery is set), but was made in the early 2000s. It's... meh. I don't love it. It's very unmemorable. Reply

If you give it time you would totally enjoy TNG. It's a great series, just doesnt take off until after the 1st season. Reply

If you can get past the less than stellar special effects and super bright colors, TOS Trek is pretty damn fantastic. Touch on a lot of issues that are still relevant today. Reply

TNG was great. I definitely recommend it. I never got into TOS. Voyager was fun, and I'm watching DS9 now.



Discovery takes place before them, so you don't really need to watch any of the other shows to understand what's going on. But then again, there are Easter eggs and references.



Edited at 2017-09-27 03:13 am (UTC) Reply

I never noticed Riker can't sit in a chair like a normal person lol.



I can't watch that sex ghost episode, it's so bad lol. Reply

i first saw the sex ghost episode as a kid and omg it gave me so many nightmares omg lol Reply

It's because he fucked up his back when he was a mover. So he was actually in pain for most of that show Reply

Aw. He's excused then. Reply

I think I've blocked the sex ghost episode from my mind. Which season is it from? Reply

Bearded riker and shaved riker at once plz Reply

Link

Bearded Riker is everything I need in life Reply

Link

"Star Trek: The Next Conversation" is a lolzy podcast.

Matt Mira (Nerdist) and Andrew Secunda recap an episode every week, and it they got audio clips and such.



They're up to season 2 right now Reply

i've started my trek re/watch and i'm loving rewatching tos so far. it's super corny but idgaf. i haven't seen the full run of the other shows so i'm really looking forward to getting to them.



i've been writing posts about each episode so once i have a backlog i'm going to start posting them on a blog like a loser lol. i know there are a ton of other blogs out there but i feel this might be a good way to practice ~serious writing again before i go back to school next year.



i also finally got the wig for my janice rand cosplay! i'm just waiting for a few days off so i can spend all the time working on it. Reply

pretty cheesed they didn't bitch about Wesley Reply

Link

WIL IS A GIFT. Everyone now has to be nice to Wesley!! IT'S THE RULES. Reply

Link

same. he was the worst. Reply

Link

I've watched every "Next Gen" episode a million times. But up until now, I've never noticed Riker never sat down in a chair normally. Reply

Link

I watched TNG when it originally aired as a child. I will always think it's the best Star Trek. The first season is a little awkward and rough though.



I had the chance to see Sir Patrick Stewart in a play about the end of Shakespeare's life and I was a stone's throw away from him. While I was dealing with heavy jet lag, it was still one of the best experiences of my life. Reply

Link

Me too!

Me and my brother also bought the various trading cards, too!

Remember trading cards? What a scam... Reply

Link

I had the little action figures. I just had Picard and Riker. I distinctly remember playing with them and making them slide down our slide a lot. lol Reply

Link

Same. No other Trek can compare because TNG will always have that tint of pure childhood nostalgia for me. Watching it is like going back to a simpler time. Reply

Link

I got to see Patrick Stewart in a couple of Shakespeare productions. The Tempest and Hamlet. LIFE AFFIRMING, TBH. Reply

Link

I saw Stewart when he and Ian McKellen were on Broadway a few years ago. Reply

I watched TNG when it originally aired as a child. I will always think it's the best Star Trek.



Me too lol Reply

Link

Can we talk about holodecks for a second?

It's pretty much a given that people use it for sex, right?

And once the simulation is turned off, all your body fluids probably drop to the floor and someone has to clean it up.



Maybe there are certain rules and stuff of what you can/can't program it (otherwise, people would never leave!).

Or maybe its just restricted to reserving time.



I think on Deep Space 9, Quark actually rented out holosuites for such things.



Oh, the things I'd program if holodecks were real... Reply

Link

I think the holodeck cleans itself.

At least that's what they theorize on PatTrek Reply

Link

Yeah, i guess in a world where food materializes out of no where, why not.



But yes, once the simulation stops, any THING that was inside or on something would just fall to the ground. The visual is lolzy...and gross.



Is PatTrek a podcast? Reply

Link

I can't remember the episode, but at one point in TNG someone says that the ship cleans itself. I assume that's true for the Holodeck too. Because they are for sex. Reply

Link

yeah lmao Quark didn't even try to pretend they were for anything else Reply

Link

There's an episode of Voyager IIRC where Janeway falls in love with a character on the holodeck and goes to the Doctor to get some advice on it and he basically tells her they're stranded on the far side of space and there's nothing wrong with getting a little holo-booty. Reply

Link

I used to have such a crush on Wesley Crusher. Reply

Link

lolz Reply

Link

He's so goddamn tall Reply

Link

I totally agree with everything in this video and I don't even care, I love TNG more for it anyways. Reply

Link

I remember that one episode where random male crew members wore miniskirts. Reply

http://memory-alpha.wikia.com/wiki/Starfleet_uniform_(2350s-2370s)#Skant That was some odd attempt at gender equality through uniforms, Troi wore one in the first episode, but not later. Reply

Link

Early TNG is rough, man. Sometimes I forget how bad the first two seasons are when I rewatch at least once a year because seasons 3-7 are like a completely different show.



Once they stopped trying to emulate TOS and realized they could be philosophical and political (and funny!) without needing to rely on pointless action or forced romance, they really set the tone for all Treks (and Trek novels) to follow. Reply

Link

Tbh Gene Roddenberry was heavily involved in the first two seasons. His departure as a major creative contributor resulted in much better writing. Reply

Link

I know. :( It makes me kind of sad to say but like...it's so true tho. :/ Reply

Link

I think DS9 is still my favorite tho, because the characters were the most realistic (and flawed) and the show didn't even try to pretend the future was a perfect utopia where war and oppression and greed didn't exist.



Like, TNG wanted to make it so things like gender and race didn't matter anymore, which is admirable I guess, but humans can't change that fast. Meanwhile in DS9, Captain Sisko (understandably) not wanting to go to Vic's Las Vegas holosuite program specifically because of how black people were treated in the 60's was the first time I had ever heard a Star Trek character acknowledge (human) race issues in a way other than "Oh, that's not a thing anymore."



I just thought that scene was particularly significant because, even though it's the 24th century and he's the Captain of an entire space station in the middle of the galaxy, he still grew up on Earth- in historically relevant New Orleans, and can't just ignore hundreds of years of history because ~things aren't like that anymore~. (And nor should he!) Reply

Link