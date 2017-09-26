September 26th, 2017, 09:11 pm britt_m_89 Star Trek The Next Generation Honest Trailer Source Tagged: star trek Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8585 comments Add comment
Season three is where shit gets good.
The first 2 seasons they are finding their way, but its not horrible by any means.
Although you must watch Measure of a Man from the *second* season.
As far as older Trek series, here are my brief thoughts on them.
The Original Series (generally referred to as TOS. The one from the 60s): Like 90% trash. A few good episodes, but a lot of bad ones and like... weird 60s nonsense.
The Next Generation: A GODDAMN SCIENCE FICTION CLASSIC. Patrick Stewart is a gift to us all. Yeah the special effects are bad and there are some pretty awful episodes, but there are also some REALLY good stories. It's 7 seasons though so lol that's quite a time commitment.
Deep Space Nine: A more serialized story as opposed to the episode nature of previous Trek series. Some good characters. It's explores some more complex issues. It's good but not my personal favorite.
Voyager: MY PERSONAL FAVORITE. People have mixed opinions on it, but it's the Star Trek I grew up with. It has my favorite characters. A few terrible episodes, but I don't caaaaare.
Enterprise: This one is set before TOS (and also before when Discovery is set), but was made in the early 2000s. It's... meh. I don't love it. It's very unmemorable.
Discovery takes place before them, so you don't really need to watch any of the other shows to understand what's going on. But then again, there are Easter eggs and references.
I can't watch that sex ghost episode, it's so bad lol.
Matt Mira (Nerdist) and Andrew Secunda recap an episode every week, and it they got audio clips and such.
They're up to season 2 right now
i've been writing posts about each episode so once i have a backlog i'm going to start posting them on a blog like a loser lol. i know there are a ton of other blogs out there but i feel this might be a good way to practice ~serious writing again before i go back to school next year.
i also finally got the wig for my janice rand cosplay! i'm just waiting for a few days off so i can spend all the time working on it.
I had the chance to see Sir Patrick Stewart in a play about the end of Shakespeare's life and I was a stone's throw away from him. While I was dealing with heavy jet lag, it was still one of the best experiences of my life.
Me and my brother also bought the various trading cards, too!
Remember trading cards? What a scam...
Me too lol
It's pretty much a given that people use it for sex, right?
And once the simulation is turned off, all your body fluids probably drop to the floor and someone has to clean it up.
Maybe there are certain rules and stuff of what you can/can't program it (otherwise, people would never leave!).
Or maybe its just restricted to reserving time.
I think on Deep Space 9, Quark actually rented out holosuites for such things.
Oh, the things I'd program if holodecks were real...
At least that's what they theorize on PatTrek
But yes, once the simulation stops, any THING that was inside or on something would just fall to the ground. The visual is lolzy...and gross.
Is PatTrek a podcast?
http://memory-alpha.wikia.com/wiki/Starfleet_uniform_(2350s-2370s)#Skant
Once they stopped trying to emulate TOS and realized they could be philosophical and political (and funny!) without needing to rely on pointless action or forced romance, they really set the tone for all Treks (and Trek novels) to follow.
Like, TNG wanted to make it so things like gender and race didn't matter anymore, which is admirable I guess, but humans can't change that fast. Meanwhile in DS9, Captain Sisko (understandably) not wanting to go to Vic's Las Vegas holosuite program specifically because of how black people were treated in the 60's was the first time I had ever heard a Star Trek character acknowledge (human) race issues in a way other than "Oh, that's not a thing anymore."
I just thought that scene was particularly significant because, even though it's the 24th century and he's the Captain of an entire space station in the middle of the galaxy, he still grew up on Earth- in historically relevant New Orleans, and can't just ignore hundreds of years of history because ~things aren't like that anymore~. (And nor should he!)
I feel like this is the encouragement I needed to read to pick up my binge again. I'm up to 2x4 but it's been a couple of months because I keep pausing to binge other quicker shows.
Imma power through to S3 now, thanks!