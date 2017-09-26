Debra Messing regrets going on Megyn Kelly's show; "dismayed" by Megyn's ignorant comments
Debra Messing is "dismayed" by Megyn Kelly's "gay" remark during their #WillandGrace interview. https://t.co/a5oRzPexzs pic.twitter.com/d7NvVTQMrt— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) September 26, 2017
When asked by a fan on Instagram why the cast of Will & Grace appeared on noted conservative / extremely problematic woman Megyn Kelly's talk show, Debra Messing responded, "Honestly I didn't know it was MK until that morning. The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments."
ICYMI: Megyn asked a W&G fan if the show made him gay: "Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?" Soon after, she added, "I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great!"
