Debra Messing regrets going on Megyn Kelly's show; "dismayed" by Megyn's ignorant comments

...why anyone would agree to be in the same room as Megyn Kelly is beyond my comprehension. Reply

I've been binge watching W&G all this week.



I love that it's on Hulu. Season 7 was better than I remember. 8 was the worst. Reply

Same! Relearning some great karen insults Reply

Same. The old fashioned piano party episode is still gold. Reply

Just restarted the series yesterday! Literally watching right now lol. Reply

fuck Netflix for not having it Reply

ugh why dumb people get tv shows and great platform even tho they dont deserve them Reply

she'll be back on fox news in 6 weeks Reply

I can't believe NBC is trying to make her happen. Reply

i give her half a year, tbh Reply

agreed. NBC spent so much money on her; they'll give her at least a year to try and make it stick, but then I think she's out Reply

Don'cha know white blondes always get multiple chances? Reply

They always do this shit. Billy bush, George bush's daughter etc



They try to get the republican viewership Reply

After all her messy receipts, did they really think we'd forgotten? Reply

that's kinda shitty they didn't tell them it was megyn kelly. lol. Reply

Im not shocked NBC continues to engage in self sabotage Reply

That's the only way they'll get her guests tho Reply

It's interesting because I work for my local news station which is an NBC affiliate so we watch ALL of the morning shows on NBC every day (really, it's just playing in the background) and whoever the guest (or guests) is for the first morning show, is on EVERY show after all the way to Ryan & Kelly.



I had never noticed that until I worked there so it's believable to me that they didn't specify anything, it seems like they just shuffle the guests around all morning. Reply

Not shocked at Bob Greenblatt's self hatred. He pulled the same shit when he worked at Showtime.



I'm sure he hates that WAG is back but Pearlena EVP Programming made it happen.



CALL THEM OUT DEB! Reply

Who in the fuck asks a stupid question like that? Oh, wait, Megyn Kelly! Reply

The itinerary just said Today Show appearance.



if i were famous and this shit happened and i found myself about to get interviewed by someone like her, i'd just walk off. pay the fine, whatever. Reply

Why do that, when you can make the network shit their pants and embarrass the host by letting them know why you will not be participating in the interview and walk off, all whilst live on air!!! Reply

this shit is live?? i don't read Reply

Only a grade A celeb can do that shit. Everyone else has to grin it. They're doing press rounds for their show. Reply

The people interested in Megan Kelly are not the same people who want to watch Will & Grace. Big disaster for all involved! Reply

I've seen a few of those NBC promos for her show promoting togetherness and it's about as convincing as those SeaWorld commercials. The whales are super happy here :D! Reply

LOL Reply

Huh. NBC would have been better off trying to roll her into the Today Show lineup rather than this crap.

“Became gay”



Oh Reply

she was joking Reply

Was she joking when she said Santa and Jesus were white too Reply

I actually believe her. I feel like they probably don't tell anyone they're about to appear on Megyn Kelly's show.



Also, the spelling of Megyn's name makes me legitimately angry.



Edited at 2017-09-27 12:36 am (UTC) Reply

At least it's not Caitlin, or Katelyn, or Catelynn, or any of those other bastardizations of "Catherine" in Irish (which is supposed to be pronounced "Kathleen"). Reply

Wait. Catlin is its own name, it was a derivative name...but it's a legit name. Katelyn, etc...I agree. Reply

wow at her questioning. do the nbc producers hate her that much lol Reply

I can't believe NBC is paying MK $18 million and got rid of Tamron Hall to make way for her.



I'm not watching her hour of TODAY, but I was really surprised to see the Will & Grace cast agree to be on it. I figured NBC arranged it and they didn't have any choice. It will be interesting to see if she can get guests other than ones with NBC shows to promote. I guess Tim Allen is always available. Reply

i legit can't believe they got rid of tamron for her either! tamron's such a good host and she was really good on msnbc during the daytime too. Reply

debra's IG live was cute today. she was talking about guest stars and i started to ask if susan sarandon would be one but i stopped myself. Reply

I love her Instagram! She seems so genuinely happy and she writes really cute things about her kid and dog and it's just the sweetest. And social media normally ruins celebrities for me. Reply

i love her twitter and iG but i also hear she's a mega bitch in real life. idk what to believe. she came into my job in the most ridiculous disguise but kept to herself. it was quite funny. Reply

Queen! I'm following her now. Reply

Nnnnnnn Reply

