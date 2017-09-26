anna

Debra Messing regrets going on Megyn Kelly's show; "dismayed" by Megyn's ignorant comments


When asked by a fan on Instagram why the cast of Will & Grace appeared on noted conservative / extremely problematic woman Megyn Kelly's talk show, Debra Messing responded, "Honestly I didn't know it was MK until that morning. The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments."

ICYMI: Megyn asked a W&G fan if the show made him gay: "Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?" Soon after, she added, "I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great!"

