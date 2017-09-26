Beyoncé supports Lady Gaga through chronic pain battle, sends flowers and Ivy Park merch

Gaga's doc made me like her quite a bit more. Reply

really? I have always loved her but she seems so absent in the doc that I feel like she's a weird alien now. Reply

i don't know what her intentions were, but it felt like the doc was just raising awareness on chronic pain, which is great i guess. and i say this as someone who suffers from chronic pain. on the other hand, it was really exhausting watching her having an emotional breakdown about every single thing. i don't think i've ever seen such an emotional display from a public figure. you can cry only so much and have it resonate with the viewer, which is why a large part of it felt rather disingenuous. even her own grandmother (joanne's mother) was saying let it go, it's been 40 years since she passed. and that lamentation over men leaving her every time she hits a new high was really ott. some things are best left private. it's interesting that she brought up madonna as often as she did, because madonna is really the antithesis of that. whatever happened to lady gaga, the character, the persona, who never revealed anything and was only held up as a mirror to our culture. i miss her. Reply

now this is the superior flower post Reply

this is really sweet, aw Reply

Telephone remains pop perfection. <333 Reply

IA. I just watched it for the first time in years, last night. Reply

God it is. All these later it's still in heavy rotation on my workout playlist. Eternal bop. Reply

YES Reply

Gaga's best song, tbh. Reply

it and heavy metal lover are nosega's best songs Reply

I love the vid, and how Beyonce is mostly brunette (with microbangs!) The yellow outfit in the diner and yellow catseye makeup is perrrrrfection Reply

Beyonce is the Tyra Banks of music, there is a reason for why they look alike Reply

What do you mean?

I just woke up, my dumbass isn't quite getting it Reply

it's cute how she still calls her honey b Reply

aw that's really nice tho 😭 Reply

That's awesome of Bey. Chronic pain is a nightmare. It's misunderstood, usually improperly treated, and ruins lives. I feel for anyone who fights it. I do and it sucks.





Chronic pain and chronic illness ugh my heart goes out to her and anyone with them.I have some but the pain ones aren't too bad yet. I watched my mom and aunt suffer through them it sucks people don't understand and just think they are lazy. I have some severe reaccuring acid reflex issues and it sounds like no big deal to people but my chest and throat hurt so much pretty much all day. Eating is something I now hate and I don't have energy to hit the gym because of the lack of eating and putting all my energy into just going to work everyday. Reply

She sent her own merchandise.. Reply

But why is this way less annoying than when Taylor does this stuff lol Reply

because its beyonce Reply

maybe cause beyonce actually knows/is friendly with the person she sent it to?

taylor sends it to her competitors Reply

Because it's genuine. Reply

ikr lol Reply

I find that off-putting too but at least it's just one item...? Reply

Yeah I think that's a bit yikes and self serving. But I guess her heart was in the right place? Reply

what did you want her to send, some Old Navy performance fleece? Reply

queens!



gagas doc was amazing! helped me understand her pain more Reply

Ivy Park merch? Nobody wants that Reply

I want someone to send me a comfy hoodie when I get sick too. Reply

telephone IS FOREVER ICONIC.



god bless both of em Reply

I want them to perform it together live again. Tear the stage down. Reply

we can only hope!



i still hope/believe they'll give us a second one Reply

