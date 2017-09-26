Beyoncé supports Lady Gaga through chronic pain battle, sends flowers and Ivy Park merch
After Lady Gaga canceled her Rock in Rio performance due to struggles with fibromyalgia, Beyoncé has reached out to send love and support. Per two Instagram posts from Gaga today, Beyoncé sent Gaga flowers, a card, and an Ivy Park hoodie.
Thank you so much honey 🍯 B. Miss you.❤️🌹this was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going.
Beyoncé's card reads: Thinking about you and sending you so much love! Praying for a quick recovery.
xoxo
B
Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love ❤️
