Chris Pratt gets Chris Evans in Chris-related personality quiz
Chris Pratt got Chris Evans in his Hollywood Chris quiz https://t.co/WSelssXllM— Vulture (@vulture) September 26, 2017
How Chris Pratt Became The Worst Chris https://t.co/RnuXrmpUZU— pajiba (@pajiba) September 25, 2017
The author concludes that a combination of the types of roles Pratt chooses ("sexy-aggrieved-chauvinist") and bits of information the public has learned about his personal life (rationale for gaining weight during Parks and Rec, arguing blue collar workers weren't represented in Hollywood, bad pet owner) have left a sour taste, making him the worst of all the Chrises.
How would you rank the Chrises?
Rankings?
Re: Rankings?
Pine
Evans
Pratt
i really liked pratt for while, mainly because of andy, but yeah. "sour taste" is a good way to describe it.
Pine >> Hemsworth >> Evans >> literally anybody else named Chris >> Pratt always
I can't @ anyone unironically stanning for Chris Tom-Brady-Can-Live Evans/
Hemsworth
Evans
Pratt
I took that quiz and got Evans, which is kind of #offbrand for me
All us Pine stans feel this way LOL
