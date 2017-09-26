Chris Pratt gets Chris Evans in Chris-related personality quiz







The author concludes that a combination of the types of roles Pratt chooses ("sexy-aggrieved-chauvinist") and bits of information the public has learned about his personal life (rationale for gaining weight during Parks and Rec, arguing blue collar workers weren't represented in Hollywood, bad pet owner) have left a sour taste, making him the worst of all the Chrises.

sources 1 2

How would you rank the Chrises?
Tagged: , , ,