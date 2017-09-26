Chris Pratt gets Chris Evans in Chris-related personality quiz

Evans > Hemsworth > Pine >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Crisp Rat Reply

Thread

Link

Pine > Hemsworth >>>> Evans > Pratt



Edited at 2017-09-26 11:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If the difference between Evans and Pratt were greater I'd totally agree. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Evans >> Pine >> Hemsworth >> Pratt Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Pine > Hemsworth > Evans > Pratt tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agree with your version of the list. :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idg all the Pine love in your replies tho. He's so bland on and off screen plus he's a drunk driver. Hard pass.



Edited at 2017-09-27 12:10 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Evans > Pine > Hemsworth >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Pratt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

switch pine and hemsworth imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

meloni >> hemsworth > pine > evans >>>>>>>>>> pratt Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Evans = Hemsworth >>>>> all chrises Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol, idec that much for chris evans but that's an insult Reply

Thread

Link

Crisp Rat is the worst person, the ugliest, and the least talented imo. Reply

Thread

Link

Hemsworth

Pine

Evans

Pratt Reply

Thread

Link

i got hemsworth



i really liked pratt for while, mainly because of andy, but yeah. "sour taste" is a good way to describe it.



Edited at 2017-09-26 11:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i got hemsworth too :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pratt's really disappointed me for not being actual Andy Dwyer irl too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I ate his face. Reply

Thread

Link

how'd he taste? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Listening to Ma$e Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as terrible as he looks, tbh



(fucking typo and I can't edit lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Imma need context for this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pratt's got the body, but that's about it. Reply

Thread

Link

It goes



Pine >> Hemsworth >> Evans >> literally anybody else named Chris >> Pratt always Reply

Thread

Link

Nope he is the best actor of the four and the cutest so I stand by it lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Correct ranking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the correct ranking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the correct ranking.



I can't @ anyone unironically stanning for Chris Tom-Brady-Can-Live Evans/

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally anybody else named chris [sans chris brown i'm assuming] lmao



Edited at 2017-09-27 01:08 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk anything about the others, but i can’t wait for chris pratt’s weird born again/probable conservative ass to disappear. Reply

Thread

Link

pine >> hemsworth >>>>>>> evans >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> >>>> ... >>>> pratt Reply

Thread

Link



Hemsworth

Evans









Pratt



I took that quiz and got Evans, which is kind of PineHemsworthEvansPrattI took that quiz and got Evans, which is kind of #offbrand for me Reply

Thread

Link

I took the quiz and got Evans too so I feel your pain lol. Maybe Pine stans are all like Evans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









All us Pine stans feel this way LOL



Edited at 2017-09-26 11:52 pm (UTC) Makes sense I meanAll us Pine stans feel this way LOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Chris evans the worst chris? I think not... Reply

Thread

Link

Chris Pine is the superior Chris, I don't really care about the other ones. Reply

Thread

Link

I heard this on the radio this morning... I think Chris Evans responded but I'm too lazy to go look it up and link. Reply

Thread

Link