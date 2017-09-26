💐 T Swift sends Cardi B flowers! 💐


caption: Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️....and I freaking love your music 🎶

- Cardi B knocked Taylor Swift off the top of the Billboard Hot 100 yesterday with "Bodak Yellow"
- It marked the first #1 for a female rapper without any features since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998
- The 👑 Queen of Nice 👑 sent flowers to Cardi B to congratulate her! 💐




