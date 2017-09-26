More women coming forward accusing Harry Knowles of sexual assault
Four more women have come forward with allegations that Ain't It Cool News founder Harry Knowles has sexually assaulted them. They join Jasmine Baker, who told her story to IndieWire on Saturday.
Four More Women Accuse Harry Knowles of Sexual Assault and Harassment: https://t.co/JzT9N8qwXR pic.twitter.com/ES6ZVp9lcp— IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 26, 2017
The women and their stories behind the cut:
Gloria Walker: Another Austin film community member. States Harry grabbed her ass and other body parts multiple times, including at a Halloween party. When asked if she could attend a special screening of Captain America back in 2011, Knowles say he would invite her only if he got a kiss. She was invited but did not comply with his request. She got the sense that most people put up with his actions because that was just how he is. Came forward after reading Baker's story, because if Baker was brave enough to put her story out there, then she could be too.
Britt Hayes: An editor of ScreenCrush.com. Came right out on Saturday to say Knowles is a sexual predator, who asked her to show him her tits so she could get into his Butt-Num-a-Thon event in 2012. Said after that she no longer wanted to be around him or even in the same building as him, but did attend the same screening events from time to time as it was her job to be there. She struggled with whether to talk about it then as she did not want to hurt her career. Calls his writing style repulsive.
Film writer sick__66: Wishes to remain anonymous at this time. Was harrassed on Twitter as recently as this past May. They only talked through DM and never met in person. After several months of communication, Knowles asked if she would come visit him in Austin. Sick ignored him because she thought it was creepy. Knowles DM'ed her a month later saying she looked good and that she could have his sausage anytime. After Baker's story was posted, sick screencapped and posted Knowles' unsolicited DM's on Twitter. Sick initially believed she would be able to have a professional relationship with Knowles but now worries coming forward has damaged her future career prospects.
Jill Lewis: Former Alamo Drafthouse employee. Declined to speak to press but allowed for her Facebook post to be shared. Says Knowles grabbed her and claimed he and his wife wanted to see her naked. Even before this incident she kept her distance, knowing he was a creep.
Source
