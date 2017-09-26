idgi, what's the big deal? Reply

finn is lukes son #confirmed Reply

He calls all the new cast members (Daisy, John, Oscar, etc.) son/daughter. He's poking fun at the people relentlessly looking for a spoiler about Rey's parents. Reply

CACKLING Reply

lol Reply

Did Luke just spoil the entire franchise? Reply

he looks sooooo good. I legit hope he is the next major black action star. I want him to get Will Smith money. Reply

He looks........ so sexy wow my goodness Reply

m t e



also I've been wanting to say this but I keep forgetting: your icon is the actual cutest thing and it brings me great joy whenever I see it < 3 Reply

i am so ready for this <3 Reply

Holy fuck me when did he get so hot?! Reply

when you saw the LIGHT tbh Reply

Hero of Sci-Fi coming to save us all yet again in six months!



You know what, I need this poster as an Icon. Reply

looks cool

is this going to be a flop or what?? Reply

looks like a bad video game poster. he looks hot it's just a cheap ass poster for a sequel you'd think they'd be trying harder on. Reply

ok, you didn't lie Reply

John kinda looks like mashup of himself and Michael B Jordan in that poster. Either way, I'm fucking there because Pacific Rim was awesome screw the haters. Reply

i loved pacific rim and i don't care what anybody says. i'm excited for this movie Reply

Pacific Rim is a great feel-good movie about world cooperation and female badassness in Mako Mori and CANCELLING THE APOCOLYPSE. Reply

amen to that. Reply

Damn, he looks goood. I'm here for this. Reply

