Khloe Kardashian Karrying Khild

wtf Reply

Thread

Link

kris kalm down Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO COME THE FUCK ON Reply

Thread

Link

what the fuck is in the water in calabasas Reply

Thread

Link

Apparently not Nikki Reed's flushed birth control pills Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

FUCK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haaa Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnnnnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hear the water is worse in Kalabasas than Flint Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One more and we have the 4th Horseman of the Apocalypse. Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

appropriate for these centaurs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ahahhhahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stop this madness Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Thread

Link

i'm tired of this family LMAO. Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao Reply

Thread

Link





Khloe Kardashian is Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby https://t.co/j4TnO6RXPc — TMZ (@TMZ) September 26, 2017





Waiting for PEOPLE to confirm before I believe this but WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING? US was the first to report it and then TMZ chimed inWaiting for PEOPLE to confirm before I believe this but WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING? Reply

Thread

Link

The attention they were getting was declining because nobody cares about them anymore compared to the circus going on in Washington so this is their attempt to cling on for a little while longer lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I half believe this, unless the ratings for the show haven't been declining Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My guess is that khloe found out Kylie was pregnant and totally lost her mind so she had sex multiple times every day until she finally got herself pregnant /sarcasm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Normal celebs confirm with people mag. Kris confirms with tmz. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol just got the People alert on my phone. It's for real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is PEOPLE still reliable? weren't they bought out by the people who own OK! Magazine or smth like that... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the kardashians have to be trying to recreate the charmed ones or something this is something else Reply

Thread

Link

Kendall's the next one in need of a token mixed child! Reply

Thread

Link

kannot wait! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She’s lesbian tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kris will make it happen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she honestly registers on my gaydar so hard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think so unless she's legit celibate. Her LChat thread even got shut down because there was no evidence and their standards for "evidence" is lower than low. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Isn't she dating a white dude? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

With Blake's baby Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

SMH. Don't get them wet and don't feed them after midnight. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao. Damn Gremlins Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Konceiving Kopious Kids <--title for next season. You're welcome E! Reply

Thread

Link

helpppp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao



another user said the next jenneration before and i love it (but it doesn't apply to khloe i guess) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

S C R E A M I N G Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TLC's new show Kashteen and Kounting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link