Tim Allen is still pressed over Last Man Standing's cancellation

Tim Allen's terrible comedy Last Man Standing was canceled by ABC in May and Allen is still not over it.

Appearing on Norm Macdonald's show, Allen explained that in our current political climate there is nothing more dangerous than a likable, principled conservative character and that's why ABC pulled the plug.

The network says that since the show was produced by another studio it was too expensive for them to license given its ratings. The show was shopped to CMT, who also passed for the same reason.

Source

what kind of oxymoron.
Tagged: , , ,