Tim Allen is still pressed over Last Man Standing's cancellation

SHUT UP WHITE MAN! Reply

Suffer white devil Reply

and yet it's minorities "playing the victim," surejan.gif Reply

right? Its really white conservatives who fancy themselves the biggest damn victims Reply

fuck lol Reply

LMAO Reply

Ughhhhh...was he this insufferable on Home Improvement? Reply

Probably, but we at least had Patricia and Richard to balance out his crazy. Reply

So true. I really enjoyed Home Improvement growing up, thanks to them. Reply

Think back to those tool man ululations he used to do, you know the answer in ur heart



I watched for Al Borland and JTT tbh Reply

surprisingly no, from what i vaguely remember... Reply

It was successful, so it was easier for him to keep his true personality at bay. Now he's failing and he's throwing a bitch fit like the whiny insufferable child he apparently is. Reply

White conservative Americans are a whole other level of embarrassing. Reply

Also, CMT is a channel that caters to your own kind, snowflake. And yet they didn't want your unfunny show either. Reply

I'm so sick of them Reply

yerrp caping for tim allen, a known drug trafficker Reply

What? I thought he was just a drug addict. Reply

the 60 minute special a few days ago was something else. Reply

60 million people voted for trump. why weren't they watching your show in this political climate? Reply

Ah, “pressed.” Brings me back to the good old days of the stanwars when Xtintca released Bionic. Reply

ahhh like "you sound fat"





the good days. Reply

The funniest part of this was seeing all the middle aged conservatives rioting and signing petitions for ABC to renew the show. Even though most of them probably never watched it in the first place Reply

I thought it was only on some obscure cable channel anyway?





Ps I didn’t see an ontd post but KHLOE IS PREGNANT by that’s guy she’s been dating for a year.

(Source t m z) Reply

It was on ABC, but it's in syndication on Hallmark, Freeform, CMT, and possibly others. Reply

:') group pregnancy!11! Reply

wat omg Reply

a likable, principled conservative character



mte Reply

Cancelling this show is why the economically disadvantaged white middle americans voted for Trump!!!!!!!11!!!!!!!!!11! Reply

say it louder 4 the ppl in the back!!!!!!!! Reply

Lmao I bet he really believes that too. So persecuted is Tim Allen Reply

THE LIBTARDS BROUGHT IT ON THEMSELVES!!!!!!11111 Reply

Lmaooo Reply

SUCKS TO SUCK Reply

Or maybe, just maybe, the show sucked ass?



Nah, probs not! It's everyone else's fault for being offended of a white, conservative character. Mhm! Reply

