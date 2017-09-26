Tim Allen is still pressed over Last Man Standing's cancellation
Tim Allen's terrible comedy Last Man Standing was canceled by ABC in May and Allen is still not over it.
.@ofcTimAllen on #LastManStanding demise: "Nothing more dangerous than a funny, likeable conservative character" https://t.co/4LA8KlgnFb pic.twitter.com/Grlp7WMH9m— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 26, 2017
Appearing on Norm Macdonald's show, Allen explained that in our current political climate there is nothing more dangerous than a likable, principled conservative character and that's why ABC pulled the plug.
The network says that since the show was produced by another studio it was too expensive for them to license given its ratings. The show was shopped to CMT, who also passed for the same reason.
Source
what kind of oxymoron.
Probably, but we at least had Patricia and Richard to balance out his crazy.
I watched for Al Borland and JTT tbh
the good days.
Ps I didn’t see an ontd post but KHLOE IS PREGNANT by that’s guy she’s been dating for a year.
(Source t m z)
Nah, probs not! It's everyone else's fault for being offended of a white, conservative character. Mhm!