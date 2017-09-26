does he make that much money crying on twitter? Reply

I don’t follow him anymore and he may have changed but doesn’t he mainly speak on race relations on Twitter? That’s considered “crying”? Reply

anything a two timing fame hungry straight man does is crying Reply

You must be new lol Reply

He does. But since his divorce announcement, on Instagram he kept comments that were disparaging to black women and then some people reported that he would delete other comments criticizing him, but the ones tearing down black women never seem to get deleted. Reply

he really wants that bad press about his divorce to stop. Reply

lol i'm so sad that there wasn't a post about him wearing that ~free shirt when the custody battle wrapped up last week...he truly ain't shit Reply

I think there was a post about it tbh. Reply

good Reply

good. he was trying to do her dirty after she literally supported his ass for years. Reply

suffer bitch Reply

He done fucked up. She deserves more Reply

fuck him. since his support of nate parker, he's only been getting worse and i didn't think it was possible. men who go on and on about how woke they are and say all the "right" things really are the worst. Reply

You betta pay up Petty Wap!!!! Reply

100k per month??? Reply

I think this is just a lump sum. Reply

i don't think so. it says he has to pay her in 3 instalments from his grey's anatomy checks. Reply

Shocked he has that kind of money. Reply

I am assuming he makes at least that much per episode of Grey's Anatomy. Reply

welp! can you believe his bum ass didn't wanna pay any spousal support after his wife supported both of them for all the years he was a struggling actor? lol bitch better have ha money! Reply

is it true that he didnt want to cough it up? I thought he was just fighting for joint custody



also he worked as a teacher before becoming an actor so she wasnt really supporting him Reply

there was an extended period between him teaching and getting consistent acting roles that he was unemployed and she was supporting both of them...he talked about it in an interview once.



anyways the fact the judge ordered him to pay these lump sums immediately says that he hasn't been giving her and the kids shit since the divorce...and that's beyond fucked up. also i think he just wanted joint custody as in he wants to have a say in what happens with the kids, not actual physical custody. lol he ain't shit for putting her thru all this hell so publicly and he wasn't even financially supporting the kids in the meanwhile. Reply

God, I really need to marry and then divorce someone rich. Reply

Jocelyn Wildenstein is my biggest inspiration in life. Reply

The lady who owned the McNay museum in San Antonio is mine. She started out living in a shack in laredo and went thru like 5 husbands and just kept accumulating more wealth Reply

Same bb!! Reply

This is what my mom & friends say I should do but I hate men too much Reply

