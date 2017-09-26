Jesse Williams Coughs Up Huge Spousal, Child Support Payment
Jesse agrees to give her $100k for spousal and child support and $60k to cover her lawyer's fees and other costs.
I don’t follow him anymore and he may have changed but doesn’t he mainly speak on race relations on Twitter? That’s considered “crying”?
also he worked as a teacher before becoming an actor so she wasnt really supporting him
anyways the fact the judge ordered him to pay these lump sums immediately says that he hasn't been giving her and the kids shit since the divorce...and that's beyond fucked up. also i think he just wanted joint custody as in he wants to have a say in what happens with the kids, not actual physical custody. lol he ain't shit for putting her thru all this hell so publicly and he wasn't even financially supporting the kids in the meanwhile.