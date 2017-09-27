Monday night TV ratings: Young Sheldon & The Good Doctor have strong premieres, The Brave bombs




Yesterday saw the premiere of 4 news shows. Of them, Young Sheldon had an amazing start and was the highest at 3.8 A18-49 ratings, retaining almost all of of 4.1 TBBT lead-in. Young Sheldon returns for its 2nd episode on Nov 2nd.
The Good Doctor also had a strong premiere with a 2.2 rating, increasing considerably from its DWTS lead-in.
Comedy Me, Myself and I had an OK start with a 1.6 rating. Not bad, but not something to be celebrated.
Military drama The Brave bombed right out of the gate with a 1.3 ratings, losing half of its The Voice lead-in. It is the lowest rated drama to premiere after The Voice in history.

source
Tagged: , , ,