Monday night TV ratings: Young Sheldon & The Good Doctor have strong premieres, The Brave bombs
Final Adjusted TV #Ratings for Monday 25th September 2017 https://t.co/06kSxyFnP6 pic.twitter.com/V7TZvGxo9k— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) September 26, 2017
Yesterday saw the premiere of 4 news shows. Of them, Young Sheldon had an amazing start and was the highest at 3.8 A18-49 ratings, retaining almost all of of 4.1 TBBT lead-in. Young Sheldon returns for its 2nd episode on Nov 2nd.
The Good Doctor also had a strong premiere with a 2.2 rating, increasing considerably from its DWTS lead-in.
Comedy Me, Myself and I had an OK start with a 1.6 rating. Not bad, but not something to be celebrated.
Military drama The Brave bombed right out of the gate with a 1.3 ratings, losing half of its The Voice lead-in. It is the lowest rated drama to premiere after The Voice in history.
source
what. November?!
And lol yeah, I didn't think The Brave was going to do well. Not really the political climate for it. The CBS show that is basically the same show as The Brave will probably do better though just because of the CBS demographics.
His show "seal team" is on cbs,
I think people are more likely to tune into the CBS show because of David.
Ew.
CBS gets strong ratings b/c old people die watching TV and it takes a while for their bodies to be found b/c sometimes you forget it was your turn to call grandma
Love yourselves
*spoiler* moments annoy me, he sterilized everything except for the box cutter from TSA bin :?