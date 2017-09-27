Monday night TV ratings: Young Sheldon & The Good Doctor have strong premieres, The Brave bombs

"oh great! more big bang theory!" says my dad as he switches over from bill maher reruns Reply

yikes

"Young Sheldon returns for its 2nd episode on Nov 2nd."

what. November?!

It's actual timeslot is Thursdays at 8.30 after TBBT returns to that day when Thursday Night Football return. CBS will premiere another new comedy after TBBT next week.



Edited at 2017-09-26 08:44 pm (UTC)

y r u complaining

lol good, The Brave is basic af. But we're really gonna be stuck with like 8 seasons of Young (and then Medium) Sheldon, aren't we.

god i would slam my head against a wall if i had to watch even 2min of that young sheldon shit. precocious kids on primetime tv are the worst

I hope Young Sheldon goes on for 10 seasons

because I like seeing people seethe. It's fun. After the 10 seasons I hope they do a spin off of another character's life. I hope this 'franchise' goes on for 50 more years

I kind of want to watch the good doctor. I miss regular tv rating posts

I just do the ratings post for the new show premieres. Started last fall.

i hope NBC really succeeds with thursday nights this year.

Thursdays at 10 has been problematic for them for years now. But they have a now procedural SWAT starring Shemar Moore. That might work this year.

i'm more concerned about their comedy block from 8-10, but ABC has htgawm and CBS has football (for now) so i think NBC has a shot at 10 too.

swat's on cbs

Do you think that The Good Doctor can sustain those kinds of numbers? I'm doubtful.



And lol yeah, I didn't think The Brave was going to do well. Not really the political climate for it. The CBS show that is basically the same show as The Brave will probably do better though just because of the CBS demographics.

is that the David Boreanaz one?

No

His show "seal team" is on cbs,

Probably not for Good Doctor. But if it doesn't go below 1.0 the entire season, it should be renewed.



I think people are more likely to tune into the CBS show because of David. Reply

Who’s watching Young Sheldon? By choice?



Ew.



CBS gets strong ratings b/c old people die watching TV and it takes a while for their bodies to be found b/c sometimes you forget it was your turn to call grandma



Edited at 2017-09-26 08:45 pm (UTC)

"sometimes you forget it was your turn to call grandma" lmfao

lmao

omfg lmfaooooooooooooo

Omg lol

oh my god

Excuse you. My grandma would NEVER! She 91, okay. She listens to the radio.

lmfaoooo funniest thing ive read all week!

I didn't care for The Good Doctor

Out of all of them I liked The Brave the most because I have shit taste and special ops trash movies and shows, but the others shows did nothing for me. However I'm just waiting for Chicago Fire to come back this week, and Chicago med. I love my Chicago shows. Tbh

Chicago Med is back this week?!?

I never even heard of The Brave until like yesterday when it was posted here.

I can't believe people willingly watch TBBT (and now Young Sheldon)... and enjoy it

Love yourselves



Love yourselves Reply

It's so weird to me the Young Sheldon is in a completely different format from The Big Bang Theory...and also, it's weird to me that it exists at all.

