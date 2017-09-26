Netflix's Big Mouth with Jenny Slate voicing a black character, Is this whitewashing?

I don't think that was a good idea to say the least.... Reply

Thread

Link

it's not whitewashing per sa but, it is not a good look. it is a bit the white guy voicing Apu...I know her and her fans would use it as a defence.



Is Cree Summer busy?



Edited at 2017-09-26 08:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol omg i said the same thing about Cree Summer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, it is a super bad look Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol cree summers is the go to voice actor for black cartoons, bless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm aware. Hence the comment. It was between her and Yvette nicole brown. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just know she is active on the Voltron reboot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yuck, a white guy voiced apu?? as if wasn't enough of a racist caricature of us smfh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I cackled at Cree Summer comment. omg



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol wtf Reply

Thread

Link

Jenny Slate is an idiot. Can't stand her Reply

Thread

Link

Why is this style so ugly. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. Wild Thornberries with glossy eyes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reminds me of Phineas and Ferb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always hated that dumbass show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh i feel like a lot of animation on tv these days is ugly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

why not hire literally any woc? were they all busy? Reply

Thread

Link

mte, it's not like Kyla Pratt is doing anything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they hired based on who had the best voice for the job



Edited at 2017-09-26 09:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO IRL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Considering the show is created by Nick Kroll, it's far more likely the role was created for Jenny, and then they decided to make the character black afterwards Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idts. But it's just a really stupid idea. Reply

Thread

Link

its kinda weird esp when maya rudolph is also on the show. was cree summer unavailable or something? Reply

Thread

Link





Oh, this show. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe they thought it was okay to draw this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It took me a minute to even realize what I was seeing in this gif. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...some things should not be animated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...what am I even looking at? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where's the hair and discharge? Go hard or go home. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not everyone has hair and discharge literally the second they hit puberty Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

WTF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ya'll so offended by an animated vagina, hahah. get over it! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How old are the characters supposed to be?



Because I really don't need to see even animated tween/teen pussy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i just don't get the point lol



like why? wtf Reply

Thread

Link

Seth Macfarlane has been doing this for years. Why doesn’t anyone call him out for it? 🤔. It drives me nuts , like you can’t find a black voice actor anywhere ?! Reply

Thread

Link

Is this a Seth macfarlane show? I can’t stand him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. Nick Kroll co-created it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's the other one I was trying to remember!¬ I could only remember the white due that does Apu! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Cleveland Show? I was so happy when that was cancelled, it was a racist mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not really whitewashing. terms like whitewashing/racelift have specific meanings wrt casting issues, they're not just catch-all terms for "that's racist." (or they shouldn't be, anyway)



that doesn't mean that something like this still isn't an issue in its own right; voice acting may not be a visual medium the way live action acting is, but BTS employment of poc still matters. it's not just about creating job opportunities for poc in front of the screen. Reply

Thread

Link

...iiiiiiiidk. I've seen the first episode and the character's voice is basically the same as Niece Denise from Kroll Show, so just sort of a general nerd; it doesn't seem like they're leaning on gross racial stereotypes or whatever. Guess it depends how she's depicted / who else appears on the show in later episodes? Reply

Thread

Link

But even then, couldn't they have hired a woman/girl to voice her as well? A general nerd isn't solely tied down to one ethnicity.



I mean, I like Jenny Slate, but this is nagl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so clearly a terrible idea. I would think being such a free spirit would have made her aware this is NAGL. Reply

Thread

Link

I would think being such a free spirit would have made her aware this is NAGL



literally WHAT lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link