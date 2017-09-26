Netflix's Big Mouth with Jenny Slate voicing a black character, Is this whitewashing?
Why is Jenny Slate voicing a black character in #BigMouth? pic.twitter.com/kezSxt7Gwi— Hanna Flint (@HannaFlint) September 12, 2017
Cast of Big Mouth from IMDb
Premise of the show from EW
"Netflix’s latest animated series, Big Mouth, is taking coming-of-age stories to another level: The comedy — created by Nick Kroll, Family Guy‘s Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin — follows a group of teens going through puberty in all its messy, emotional, confusing glory.
The just-released trailer shows that Big Mouth won’t shy away from, well, anything. It kicks off with the puberty fairy — sorry, the hormone monster — giving one boy a wet dream before taking us to a sex-ed class, where one girl is rightfully questioning what she’s being taught: “How come in all these videos, puberty for boys is like the miracle of ejaculation, and for girls, we’re just a yarn ball of aching tubes?”
From there, there’s masturbation and bloody underwear and revelations — “Get this: Girls are horny too!” one boy exclaims. There’s even a glimpse at one character chatting with her vagina, a perky character that introduces herself like she’s the president of a sorority: “Hey, girl, hey! I’m your genitals!”
In addition to executive-producing, Kroll is also voicing multiple characters. The rest of the cast includes John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, and Jessi Klein. Watch the trailer above, and see all 10 episodes when Big Mouth premieres on Netflix Sept. 29."
Is Cree Summer busy?
Because I really don't need to see even animated tween/teen pussy.
like why? wtf
that doesn't mean that something like this still isn't an issue in its own right; voice acting may not be a visual medium the way live action acting is, but BTS employment of poc still matters. it's not just about creating job opportunities for poc in front of the screen.
I mean, I like Jenny Slate, but this is nagl.
literally WHAT lmao