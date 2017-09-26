Into the Badlands cast Lewis Tan, Babou Ceesay, Dean-Charles Chapman & more!
Welcome back, @ShermanAugustu2! And a huge welcome to @ellaraeks @TheLewisTan @BabouCeesay & @Dean_C_Chapman. Let's go S3 💪🏽⚔️ https://t.co/ivPGWaNfcx— Badlands Writers (@BadlandsWriters) September 26, 2017
4 are joining Into the Badlands season 3 cast + 1 cast member being promoted :
- Sherman Augustus plays Nathaniel Moon, the former regent who lost his hand to Sunny in sason 2. He's been upped to a series regular. "Moon joins forces with The Widow in her war against Baron Chau in the hope of avenging his feud with Sunny."
- Ceesay Babou (Showtime's Guerrilla) will "play Pilgrim, a zealous warlord who is on a quest to recover a mysterious artifact from Azra that could tip the balance of power in the Badlands."
- Ella-Rae Smith (BBC's Clique) will play Nix, "a teenager whom Pilgrim loves like his own child. He uses her dark abilities to enforce his will."
- Dean-Charles Chapman (King Tommen in Game of Thrones) plays Castor, "a teenager whom Pilgrim loves like his own child and uses his dark abilities to enforce his will."
- Lewis Tan (Netflix's Iron Fist) will play "Gaius Chau, who was imprisoned by his older sister, Baron Chau, for liberating her cog slaves. Gaius becomes a reluctant player in his sister’s war against The Widow."
