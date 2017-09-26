Into the Badlands cast Lewis Tan, Babou Ceesay, Dean-Charles Chapman & more!

I just realized I never finished season 2. Was it good? Reply

Thread

Link

Veil's death was so fucking dumb.



Chop Quinn's head off, make sure the fucker is dead for real. Cut his heart out, burn it and salt the ashes. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE on Veil. I'm still pissed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oop well that's a bummer. Does the baby make it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean i saw the season but spoilers?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was 4 months ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was getting into this show (saw almost the whole 1st season) but peace out once I saw she died. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know any of these actors other than the guy from Game of Thrones, but glad the show is coming back. Reply

Thread

Link

lewis tan! Reply

Thread

Link

One of those shows I'm curious about whenever I hear about it, and forget it as soon as I close the page. Having it on Netflix would be helpful. Reply

Thread

Link

First two season are on Netflix Reply

Parent

Thread



Link