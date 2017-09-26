carly rae jepsen - smelling the roses

Wendy Williams Addresses Cheating Rumors On Her Talk Show



-On Tuesday, Wendy Williams became her own hot topic.
-She addressed the rumors that her husband is living a double life with a mistress who lives down the street from Wendy.
-She flashed her wedding ring to the audience and claims nothing is wrong with their marriage.
-Wendy is standing by her man. She didn't explain anything else.

