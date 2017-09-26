Wendy Williams Addresses Cheating Rumors On Her Talk Show
How YOU doing? Wendy Williams is sticking by her man despite rumors that he's been living a double life for 10 years. pic.twitter.com/DLwahuzspQ— E! News (@enews) September 26, 2017
-On Tuesday, Wendy Williams became her own hot topic.
-She addressed the rumors that her husband is living a double life with a mistress who lives down the street from Wendy.
-She flashed her wedding ring to the audience and claims nothing is wrong with their marriage.
-Wendy is standing by her man. She didn't explain anything else.
Source
I take back thinking she deseves better.
you pretend to be so open and woke until you can make assumptions about people based on your own narrative of them, that's quite disrespectful and rude.
If this clip were a term paper, it would fail due to shoddy citation.
It's like if people learn you're atheist/agnostic and ask all aghast: "But what keeps you from being, like, a serial killer??"
Um, basic human decency? So you mean your religious rules are the only thing keeping you from being a psychopath? That's not a comfort.
The same idiots who's spouses take OFF their rings at bars and clubs 🙃
it's a fucking ring.
like it prevents 99.999% of a chance of infidelity
Shame on you Wanda, the dick can't be that good
anything so you won't die alone huh you homophobic cunt?
Maybe not be a piece of shit?
And it could, theoretically, save your life if you fell down a well, and the firefighters were struggling to save you, and all you needed was 70 calories to keep from starving to death before they reached you.
yes that sounds as dirty as I wanted it to
Edited at 2017-09-26 08:07 pm (UTC)