Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Reportedly Engaged
Kit Harington is reportedly engaged to his longtime love and #GameOfThrones co-star Rose Leslie! https://t.co/umRwAM9te6— JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 26, 2017
- a source has told People that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged
- their first red carpet appearance together was last April, but they have been reported to have been together as early as 2012 when they worked together on Game of Thrones
source 1 2
I WISH THEM ALL THE HAPPINESS, THEY ARE ADORABLE <3
Que se jodan los dos por pensar que podrían ser felices.
Fuck les deux pour penser qu'ils pourraient être heureux.
Fuck loro entrambi per pensare che potrebbero essere felici.
Fuck sie beide für das Denken sie konnten glücklich sein.
他媽的他們以為他們可以開心
彼らが幸せになるかもしれないと思って、両方をファックしてください
그들이 행복 할 수 있다고 생각해서 둘 다 엿 먹어라.
اللعنة على حد سواء للتفكير أنها يمكن أن تكون سعيدة.
Трахайте их обоих, думая, что они могут быть счастливы.
in brazilian portuguese for you.
on the otherhand dany and jon just dont have much chemistry and because of that the boat sex didnt have as much impact for me.
[Spoiler (click to open)]*
I had only seen it cropped before.
* Under a spoiler bc size.
That said, Nicole Kidman called it.
I hope they're happy.
Edited at 2017-09-26 08:07 pm (UTC)
[Spoiler (click to open)]
So this being on the People post had me trying to hide a good laugh at the office.
Edited at 2017-09-26 08:30 pm (UTC)