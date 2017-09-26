Lindsay Lohan's Cover Of L'Officiel Spain Is The All-Natural Comeback That Her Fans Wanted

remember when she told ppl to shut up, respect tr*mp, and give him a chance? Reply

Thread

Link

did she now? lol jesus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean she's in with the Russian and Turkish government what do you expect Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yup...also remember when cops found drugs on her and she blamed it on the black kid? good times. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

remember when...



she's lindsay lohan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks great here! Reply

Thread

Link

Are these old outtakes?



They dont look like the Lilo Ive seen in the last post, we haven't seen her look like that in years. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? I'm just like 'HOwwwwww...??' because that's not her face anymore so unless these photos were from several (several) years ago I don't see how even photoshop could have fixed that mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I legit just Googled her dumbass a couple weeks ago, and she looks as tragic as ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Photoshop exist, I highly doubt she looks like this.....especially now that she owns her own club. I don't know why health wise she would consider that a good idea given her past struggles with partying and addiction Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YO! I saw this on IG (why I'm still following her idk) and I legit gasped. Best she's looked in years. I think I actually see some of the old Lindsay in there. Reply

Thread

Link

Opening a chain of nightclubs seems questionable for someone who's struggled with sobriety.



But she looks good on the cover. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah mte. hopefully she won't be all that involved in it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Not a smart business venture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow she actually looks kind of natural here Reply

Thread

Link

best photoshop ive ever seen tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Remember when ONTD thought red hair would restore her looks? It didn't happen. Reply

Thread

Link

That's a pretty pic! Reply

Thread

Link

keep it Reply

Thread

Link

that is a really good cover



/everything nice i had to say Reply

Thread

Link

Which warlock is she fucking to look like this (outside of using Photoshop, obviously)? Reply

Thread

Link

She needs to never go back to blonde or any other color that isn't her natural hair color. Reply

Thread

Link

she's about 8 years too late on fans thinking she just needs red hair again... Reply

Thread

Link

I can't imagine her still having a chance of a comeback now, even if she was serious about it. Reply

Thread

Link

I love clubbing... I wish I didn't because I would save so much money but alas... Reply

Thread

Link