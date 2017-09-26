Lindsay Lohan's Cover Of L'Officiel Spain Is The All-Natural Comeback That Her Fans Wanted
RT for the🚨🚨🚨RED ALERT🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/hylDwzpOvP— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) September 26, 2017
Lindsay fronts the October issue of L'Officiel Spain — in Prada
According to L'Officiel Spain, Lindsay is working on a career in fashion while starting up a soon-to-be chain of nightclubs, too.
Lohan said in a press release:
“Opening my own club has been amazing it was always a goal of mine to make a space where people feel safe." "We are actually in talks of opening two more. Dubai and New York are first on the list."
She's also working on a clothing line called LOHAN.
