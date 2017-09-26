Lindsay Lohan's Cover Of L'Officiel Spain Is The All-Natural Comeback That Her Fans Wanted




Lindsay fronts the October issue of L'Officiel Spain — in Prada

According to L'Officiel Spain, Lindsay is working on a career in fashion while starting up a soon-to-be chain of nightclubs, too.

Lohan said in a press release:

Opening my own club has been amazing it was always a goal of mine to make a space where people feel safe." "We are actually in talks of opening two more. Dubai and New York are first on the list."

She's also working on a clothing line called LOHAN.


source
