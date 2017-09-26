David Bowie was the first choice to play the villain in Blade Runner 2049
- Denis Villeneuve revealed that he originally wanted David Bowie to play the film’s main villain before he died.
- “Our first thought [for the character] had been David Bowie, who had influenced ‘Blade Runner’ in many ways,” Villeneuve said. “When we learned the sad news, we looked around for someone like that.” The director’s quest for an actor with a similar rock star vibe as Bowie led him to Leto, who had just wrapped production as the Joker on “Suicide Squad.”
- Jared Leto used contact lenses that blinded him during the production.
