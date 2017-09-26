Rosa Parks biopic in the works directed by Julie Dash
Rosa Parks Movie Focused On Her Early Activism In Works From Director Julie Dash & Invisible Pictures https://t.co/65Ub5aKYGt pic.twitter.com/dICOMrGyp4— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 26, 2017
- Director Dash was the first African-American woman to have a film theatrically distributed in the USA (in 1991)
- The film will focus on Parks pre-Montgomery boycott, specifically the work she and other black female activists did including investigating the gang-rape of Recy Taylor, a black woman who was kidnapped and raped by six white men in 1944 (a documentary on the subject called The Rape of Recy Taylor came out earlier this month)
- Dash has previously made a TV film about Parks starring Angela Bassett in 2002
This sounds amazing! Who should play Parks? (Actress would play Parks from her early 30s to 40s)
Tracee Ellis Ross could play her. I would love to see her in a dramatic role.
1991 is recent as fuck jfc
Edited at 2017-09-26 07:08 pm (UTC)
i could see Sophie Okonedo, Nicole Beharie or maybe Paula Patton
The Angela Bassett movie was good, it's obvious that Dash is invested in showing her real life.
But yeah, it was a deliberate move on the part of the NAACP/King/etc to "sell" Parks as just a fed up woman. Obviously it worked.
Also really excited because this movie means there's going to be lots of roles for black women including whoever plays Recy and the other activists (apparently they're also going to cover Claudette Colvin!!!).
Edited at 2017-09-26 07:33 pm (UTC)
Ruth would be a good choice. There’s a slight resemblance.
holy fuck.
I've long thought that Parks' life was due for a notable cinematic telling, particularly since there's still a fairly big gap between the image that the civil rights movement cultivated for her around the time of the bus boycott and the life that she actually lived.
If it goes into her 40s, I assume the boycott will be the climax of the movie. If it is, I hope they include some of the other that came before (Claudette Colvin, etc)
-Jennifer Hudson
-Kelly McCreary
-Rutina Wesley
-Aja Naomi King
-Nicole Beharie
-Jerrika Hinton