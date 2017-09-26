Rosa Parks biopic in the works directed by Julie Dash

I thought Lisa Bonet did a great job in Drunk History, even with the expresssions and body language and stuff, but she's somehow 49?? Reply

Thread

Link

Emma Stone would be great! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Um, Emma Stone is Asian. Not all woc are the same. SMH. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now that Rachel Dolezal kicked down the doors, race is fluid! SMH right back! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard Tilda Swinton is the top choice rn sry Emma Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This joke is even less funny here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so cool! good luck, damn. Reply

Thread

Link

Angela could still play her. She looks amazing.



Tracee Ellis Ross could play her. I would love to see her in a dramatic role. Reply

Thread

Link

Dash was the first African-American woman to have a film theatrically distributed in the USA (in 1991)



1991 is recent as fuck jfc



Edited at 2017-09-26 07:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I know! I was struck by this fact as well. It's a damn shame. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stacey dash Reply

Thread

Link

Omg miss dash coming back to the big screen we're all shaking Reply

Thread

Link

Awesome! there needs to be more biopics of women especially WOC



i could see Sophie Okonedo, Nicole Beharie or maybe Paula Patton Reply

Thread

Link

I love Nicole, WTF happened to her career? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kurtzman and Orci fucked her over in all ways. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't know :( she's so talented she should be everywhere Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is filming something... ,There were behind the scene pictures recently of her on set. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Sophie Okonedo so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm actually really excited that this focuses on the pre-bus period of her life. Her history as an activist is always erased and I think it does everyone, but especially Parks' legacy, a disservice.



The Angela Bassett movie was good, it's obvious that Dash is invested in showing her real life. Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously. Now I'll own to the fact that Canada doesn't cover much of the US Civil Rights Movement in schools, but the little we did get made it seem like she was a random woman who decided one day it wasn't fair to move seats. We were never given the context of her being there or taught about her activism before and after that one single event. It was well into high school that I decided to read more about her on my own because the story we were taught didn't make sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's partly because she was deliberately sold to the public as some random woman, rather than an activist, something there's a long tradition of in just about every political cause ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm from Alabama and even granting that our public school system is not the country's greatest, we learned the same story, and we should have been taught more. We do have the Civil Rights Institute, which is informative, but you have to go there. I went to school right around the corner, and we were never taken.



But yeah, it was a deliberate move on the part of the NAACP/King/etc to "sell" Parks as just a fed up woman. Obviously it worked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually think Ruth Negga would be a really great choice, but I don't know if she'd want to do another historical black activist role (although the first one worked out great for her!).



Also really excited because this movie means there's going to be lots of roles for black women including whoever plays Recy and the other activists (apparently they're also going to cover Claudette Colvin!!!).



Edited at 2017-09-26 07:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I like that they’re including Claudette in the story too



Ruth would be a good choice. There’s a slight resemblance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's about time! Seconding the Nicole Beharie request; I was so hoping she'd go onto something amazing after the clusterfuck that was Sleepy Hollow and so far, not really. :\ #Justice4Abbie Reply

Thread

Link

SLAY YAS SLAY Reply

Thread

Link

ohhh this sounds great! I'm glad it's focusing on Rosa's activism before the bus boycott and the case of Recy Taylor. Reply

Thread

Link

Ooh sounds interesting, can't wait to see who they cast Reply

Thread

Link

this is long overdue, i've always thought this whole story would be an amazing movie and i hope it finally brings the stories of black women who did a ton of anti-rape work to light. Reply

Thread

Link

Would be down for Angela Bassett again; she doesn't look a day over 35 and yet she's almost 60 holy shit Reply

Thread

Link

Julie didn’t get the opportunities she deserved. Daughters of the Dust was a masterpiece. Reply

Thread

Link

I was gonna say Lorraine Toussaint but google tells me she's 57 holy fuck . Reply

Thread

Link

I watched Daughters of the Dust earlier this year and I really wanted to like it, but it didn't do much for me. But on looking up the director afterward, I wondered why she didn't do more later (well, not "wondered", I know the reason), so it's nice to see her getting more work.



I've long thought that Parks' life was due for a notable cinematic telling, particularly since there's still a fairly big gap between the image that the civil rights movement cultivated for her around the time of the bus boycott and the life that she actually lived. Reply

Thread

Link

Awesome! I love reading about Parks pre-boycott. She was a badass.



If it goes into her 40s, I assume the boycott will be the climax of the movie. If it is, I hope they include some of the other that came before (Claudette Colvin, etc) Reply

Thread

Link

Dash said that Colvin will be in the movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ahhh this feels very exciting and seems like it's going to open up a ton of roles for black actresses yess! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure they're going to cast some Bi-Racial British woman to play her. Reply

Thread

Link

kleptoncé. let her edit and do the set designs. Reply

Thread

Link