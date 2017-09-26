Yoncé, Joan Smalls

Rosa Parks biopic in the works directed by Julie Dash


  • Director Dash was the first African-American woman to have a film theatrically distributed in the USA (in 1991)

  • The film will focus on Parks pre-Montgomery boycott, specifically the work she and other black female activists did including investigating the gang-rape of Recy Taylor, a black woman who was kidnapped and raped by six white men in 1944 (a documentary on the subject called The Rape of Recy Taylor came out earlier this month)

  • Dash has previously made a TV film about Parks starring Angela Bassett in 2002

This sounds amazing! Who should play Parks? (Actress would play Parks from her early 30s to 40s)
