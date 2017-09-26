Camila Cabello tells an interesting story about Taylor Swift's Halloween Party
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Spending Halloween With Taylor Swift - Glamour https://t.co/GLlkGl4URy— Taylor Swift (@TaylorSwift24x7) September 26, 2017
- Camila walked in and saw Taylor's model squad and two attractive men
- Went to the bathroom
- Took off her costume
- Said she felt hot
- The end
Source
This is still more interesting than her solo musical career
YOU TAKE THAT BACK
Such eloquence. Such wit. Such verve.
she looks like Lindsey Lohan at the Halloween Party of Mean Girls where everyone else got the memo to dress hot