First trailer for Waco mini-series staring Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch

OT but I just read that Graham Cassidy is being pulled. There will be no vote by 9/30 deadline Reply

Thread

Link

as great as the news is, you're going OT on the first comment in a post?? come on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For all we/people rag on about Taylor's career being a flop, it seems to me like he's always getting work and is doing just fine ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread

Link

the Paramount network? I didn't even know that existed. Reply

Thread

Link

apparently thats what spike tv will be called next year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmm that's weird Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks for the clarification. I was super confused. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think it's just spike but renamed/rebranded Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember when spiketv was TNN. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's basically taking over for Spike, it's kicking off early next year with this series. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe so their content will be taken more seriously during award season?

A serious mini docu-series on some network called SPIKEtv doesn't sound too legit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Starring Taylor Kitsch... Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like for some reason he would do better with another last name. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just here for my boo, Michael Shannon, who has shockingly been choosing not-shit projects lately. Hopefully this's will be not-shit, too. Reply

Thread

Link

right?? I'm excited to see him in the shape of water. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this looks decent, but i googled and it's 6 eps? if it were 3, i'd definitely watch it. but 6? that's probably too much for me. Reply

Thread

Link

That's how I felt about Big Little Lies. I was here for 4 eps and when I found out there were more, I stopped at the 3rd ep and just watched the finale. My laziness knows no bounds. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ia ia. especially when the subject matter is heavy like that, i'm like "...nah" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I skipped the second to last episode and ff during episodes intermittently. I liked the series but pacing was a huge issue for real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i read a script for this when they wanted it as a feature and in that iteration it was terrible

way too sympathetic to koresh and glossed over how he treated women in the cult Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, I hope not. Taylor did mention it was originally supposed to be a feature. I hope they at least acknowledge that he was a pedophile, child abuser and aren't too sympathetic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What kind of nonsense.. I will rage if this shit is about how we should *pity* this disgusting POS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah this was my big worry about this. i’ll still watch because i’m fascinated by this shit, but koresh preyed on teenage girls, got his wife's younger sister pregnant when she was 13 or 14, impregnated a 15 year old, physically abused the kids, like he was not a good person and i’m not here for a sympathetic portrayal of him that paints him like a misunderstood but well-intentioned preacher and glosses over the terrible stuff he did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no, my weakness - CULTS Reply

Thread

Link

Same. The internet has some amazing ones just hanging around. My favorite rn is the one where people think Benedict Cumberbatch's wife is a human trafficker/beard and his children are either dolls or hired child actors (reports vary). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those are conspirancy theorists not cult members Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mm, you'd be surprised. They do the same things like encourage you to cut off contact with all "nonbelievers," threaten to shun you for questioning the official narrative, have their own ~special charities where the money ends up who-knows-where, and harry/stalk/dox anyone who leaves or tries to leave.



I mean, it being online means that by nature it can't focus as much on cutting off cult members from their friends and family, but it's interesting to me how much they manage to do from behind computer screens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

reading Koresh's wiki made me nauseous Reply

Thread

Link

Boardwalk Empire cast I see u Reply

Thread

Link

I always forget which random action hero caucasoid is which, but this one is serving some Guy Pierce realness in that last tweet. Reply

Thread

Link

Shannon, Shea Whigham (<3) and Paul Sparks??? Boardwalk Empire-fest omg Reply

Thread

Link

I saw Michael Shannon yesterday! I was so excited. He looked totally bonkers--weird shirt, weird tall socks--which is why I love him. Reply

Thread

Link

Personally I think Red State did it better. Shorter and creepier. Reply

Thread

Link

Michael should've played both roles lbr Reply

Thread

Link

lol yes! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just wonder if this is going to indict the government on the mistakes it made in handling the entire thing. I was a kid when this happened, but I remember the entire thing was fucked up. Never should have happened as it did. Reply

Thread

Link

i watched the docu about this on netflix and it was crazy. i couldnt believe how this all went down.



i dont think i have spike tv with my sling tv either. i'll have to find it online i guess. Reply

Thread

Link

What was the doc called? I'm interested in Waco, but I don't feel like watching a shitty doc so I'd like to avoid that by watching a great one.



Edited at 2017-09-26 10:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there are so many tragic and shit documentaries about this lol most end up being conspiracy theorists. one good one is called “children of waco” about the surviving kids who left the compound before the fire. some of them were koresh’s kids. pbs did “waco: the inside story” which was good.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a dream I met Michael Shannon and Guillermo del Toro lol Reply

Thread

Link

boardwalk empire alum <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Michael Shannon? In a cult movie? Groundbreaking.





I love him though so idc Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck yes fuck yes fuck yes Reply

Thread

Link