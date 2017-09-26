zeta

First trailer for Waco mini-series staring Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch



The Waco mini-series focuses on the 51 day siege that ended with the death of 75 Branch Davidians. Taylor Kitsch will play fanatical cult leader, David Koresh while Michael Shannon will take on the role of FBI negotiator Gary Noesner.

The mini-series also stars John Leguizamo, Rory Culkin, Julia Garner, Melissa Benoist, Andrea Riseborough and Paul Sparks.

Produced by Weinsten Television, Waco will premiere on the Paramount Network in January 2018.





Source Source
Tagged: , , , ,