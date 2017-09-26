First trailer for Waco mini-series staring Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch
The Waco mini-series focuses on the 51 day siege that ended with the death of 75 Branch Davidians. Taylor Kitsch will play fanatical cult leader, David Koresh while Michael Shannon will take on the role of FBI negotiator Gary Noesner.
The mini-series also stars John Leguizamo, Rory Culkin, Julia Garner, Melissa Benoist, Andrea Riseborough and Paul Sparks.
Produced by Weinsten Television, Waco will premiere on the Paramount Network in January 2018.
Coming this January. https://t.co/pa0UITqzoa— Paramount Network (@paramountnet) September 26, 2017
Source Source
A serious mini docu-series on some network called SPIKEtv doesn't sound too legit.
way too sympathetic to koresh and glossed over how he treated women in the cult
I mean, it being online means that by nature it can't focus as much on cutting off cult members from their friends and family, but it's interesting to me how much they manage to do from behind computer screens.
i dont think i have spike tv with my sling tv either. i'll have to find it online i guess.
Edited at 2017-09-26 10:35 pm (UTC)
I love him though so idc