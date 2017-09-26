david

Taylor Swift's Stalker Is Unfit To Stand Trial

Taylor Swift's stalker has been examined and it's been decided that he's not fit to stand trial in his case, thus he has been committed to a psychiatric facility.
He had been stalking Taylor for some time, including repeatedly showing up at her New York apartment.

Once he ran the doorbell for an hr straight and then later returned the next day and did the same for 45 min.
He also called her management company and demanded to see her, saying something about how he was responsible for helping Katy Perry start her career.

