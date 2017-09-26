Taylor Swift's Stalker Is Unfit To Stand Trial

I know this has nothing to do with anything, but her face looks eerily like Selena Gomez's in that pic.



Anyway, I hope she can feel safer now and that the guy gets the help he needs. Reply

Holy fuck, this stuff is my worst nightmare. I feel so bad for her, she has so many stalkers. Reply

#BREAKING: GOP will not hold vote on ObamaCare repeal bill https://t.co/fwaZfUD5Zx pic.twitter.com/aNoyqmXDZM — The Hill (@thehill) September 26, 2017





important but, though:



“Keep working behind the scenes until we get it resolved and ready for the floor.”



There had been talking about including ObamaCare repeal in a new budget reconciliation measure that has been planned for tax reform. That would allow both ObamaCare repeal and tax reform to be brought up under special rues that would prevent a filibuster.



But that would also put tax reform at risk by pairing the issue with healthcare, and a number of key Republicans, including Cornyn and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), voiced opposition to that plan on Tuesday. OT but big news!importantthough: Reply

including ObamaCare repeal in a new budget reconciliation measure



they love doing shady shit like this lmao and it STILL doesn't work. Reply

knew they wouldn't pass this shit LOL



7 years and we get this crap. these MFs were really sleeping huh Reply

Taylors impact!! Reply

this is a post about an evil republican snake... the comment is perfectly appropriate Reply

Bless Reply

I know it's popular to rag on Taylor, but this is terrible. Men stalk and kill women every day, no matter their level of fame.



This guy is probably going to get medicated, stand trial and get a slap on the wrist then go back to doing what he's been doing. It's depressing. Reply

Yeah, it sucks. Police barely ever take stalking seriously in the first place too. Reply

yup. going through that now. despite bringing tons of evidence to the cops, they don't even file reports and ignore completely and look the other way. a month ago he left a weird note on my bf's car to send a message like he knows when he's here and what car he drives, the hogs did absolutely nothing and said it doesn't prove it was him. then i brought a picture of his fucking car sitting outside my house and they said he's allowed to sit down the street from my residence. yeah, allowed to sit there waiting for me to fucking leave?? Reply

That's so creepy. I didn't realize he located her place and rang her doorbell. I know she's got an abundance of security but it reminds me of Rebecca Schaeffer and it just makes you feel so uneasy. Reply

ever since i saw that video series of bjork's stalker, i am deeply disturbed by these people.



why does it always seem to be men..?

the only female stalker i can think of is that jodi arias chick, and we know how that ended. Reply

even lana del rey's stalker who lived in her garage at one point and took pictures of stuff he found in her house and posted it on facebook like it was totally normal. he only got 84 days in jail!! Reply

There's definitely been a few high profile female stalkers, I know one of Steven Spielberg's stalkers was a woman and so was David Letterman's.



But the majority is men stalking women, likely because they feel entirely entitled to all aspects of women's lives, including ending them. Reply

Rang the doorbell for an hour and she didn't call the cops? Reply

she has like 8 houses, she probably wasn't in that one at the time. but it's weird no one else there did Reply

And it's possible that someone else there did but because Taylor wasn't present it was a low priority and the stalker left before the cops arrived. Reply

My main thought was, where the hell was her security? You would think stopping him would be a priority. She should’ve hired Frank Farmer. Reply

oh hell no



someone ringing my doorbell for even just 10 seconds straight would send me into a murderous rage Reply

Fuck stalkers. Reply

Jaffar is accused of launching a campaign to get in touch with the Look What You Made Me Do singer in December (16) when he turned up at her apartment building and requested a meeting with her and was told to leave. Despite this, he reportedly showed up another four times over the next two months and even managed to gain access to the building in February, when he was caught on surveillance cameras outside her door and also on the roof of the building.



Daaaamn. Reply

jfc Reply

i had an ex show up at my house and ring my bell for hours several times. finally the last time he did it, i called the cops and all they did was drive his car home bc he was drunk. they didn't cite him for criminal trespass or anything. i told the cop, "if i end up hurt or dead bc you didn't take me seriously, i hope you never sleep again." it was dramatic, yes, but this dude had been harassing me for weeks. Reply

cops are so fucking useless when it comes to crazy exes and stalkers



i mean they kill black folks for no reason, they ARE those crazy exes and stalkers lbr Reply

that’s so scary. I remember her telling another story about a stalker and she said the guy swam miles in the ocean to get to her rhode island house Reply

Stalkers are so scary.



Only tangentially related, she looks so different in this picture. Reply

