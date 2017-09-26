Taylor Swift's Stalker Is Unfit To Stand Trial
Taylor Swift's stalker has been examined and it's been decided that he's not fit to stand trial in his case, thus he has been committed to a psychiatric facility.
He had been stalking Taylor for some time, including repeatedly showing up at her New York apartment.
Once he ran the doorbell for an hr straight and then later returned the next day and did the same for 45 min.
He also called her management company and demanded to see her, saying something about how he was responsible for helping Katy Perry start her career.
Anyway, I hope she can feel safer now and that the guy gets the help he needs.
important but, though:
This guy is probably going to get medicated, stand trial and get a slap on the wrist then go back to doing what he's been doing. It's depressing.
why does it always seem to be men..?
the only female stalker i can think of is that jodi arias chick, and we know how that ended.
But the majority is men stalking women, likely because they feel entirely entitled to all aspects of women's lives, including ending them.
someone ringing my doorbell for even just 10 seconds straight would send me into a murderous rage
Daaaamn.
i mean they kill black folks for no reason, they ARE those crazy exes and stalkers lbr
Only tangentially related, she looks so different in this picture.