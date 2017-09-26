Demi Lovato named new Global Citizen Mental Health Ambassador
- Demi attended the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on September 23, 2017 where she was named new Mental Health Ambassador.
- She is working specifically with Save the Children's Healing and Education Through the Arts program, also known as HEART. They provide "psychosocial support for children affected by serious or chronic stress [using] the arts to help children process and communicate feelings related to their experiences," per their website.
- Her first project is a pilot program: "Save the Children" to help war-scarred children.
It’s an honor to be the new Mental Health Ambassador for @glblctzn 🙏🏼 Excited for the pilot program planned with @SavetheChildren in Iraq! pic.twitter.com/hpU79HiV1H— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 24, 2017
tho i fucking hate that the notes app has become a standard thing for announcements? this is a pretty big deal maybe make it more formal than a screenshot.
