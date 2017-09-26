Demi Lovato named new Global Citizen Mental Health Ambassador

Good for her. We need more mental health advocates. Reply

ONTD, have you have seen the light and accepted the vocal goddess that is Demetria?



i'm sorry </3 Reply

Good! She needs to use her platform to raise awareness, since her bops aren't getting her anywhere!



That's cool. She's helped a lot of people, honestly. Reply

that one photo of her in the black shirt is so pretty Reply

glad she's doing this. she's always been great about speaking up for mental health issues.



tho i fucking hate that the notes app has become a standard thing for announcements? this is a pretty big deal maybe make it more formal than a screenshot.

yeah ia. i feel like its replaced twitlonger or w/e it was called. Reply

ive never been more depressed in my life. help me demetria! Reply

I've been getting into Sorry Not Sorry lately. *shrugs* Reply

i'm not into her music much anymore, and ik she can be messy, but i'm glad she's still talking about/being an ambassador for mental health. Reply

This is super awesome and I'm glad she's helping young children who have grown up in war & conflict. Many people seem to forget about children developing PTSD after witnessing death and destruction so early in their lives. Reply

taking it to Capitol Hill...look at her go Reply

Oh @ Demi actually using her voice for something while Selena whispers in her Puma's. Reply

More power to her for stuff like this! Reply

I love ha! Reply

