Sofia Vergara is the highest paid TV actress for the sixth year in a row
.@SofiaVergara Is TV's Highest Paid Actress for 6th Straight Year https://t.co/JGGRHa7yBN pic.twitter.com/1w6Km2tGaz— TheWrap (@TheWrap) September 26, 2017
SModern Family star Sofia Vergara has topped Fobres highest paid TV actresses list for a 6th year in a row for her $41.5million earnings last year, thanks to her salary for the hit ABC comedy and her endorsement deals.
1. Sofia Vergara: $41.5 million
2. Kaley Cuoco: $26 million
3. Mindy Kaling & Ellen Pompeo: $13 million
5. Mariska Hargitay: $12.5 million
full list at source
Now that I know that Sofia's number includes endorsements it makes a lot more sense. Although I doubt Julie Bowen is crying over ~just $12m (although who knows...)
they count into these numbers
if we are just talking per ep money Kaley Cuoco would be first
Edited at 2017-09-26 06:20 pm (UTC)
full list
2. Kaley Cuoco: $26 million
3. Mindy Kaling: $13 million
3. Ellen Pompeo: $13 million
5. Mariska Hargitay: $12.5 million
6. Julie Bowen: $12 million
7. Kerry Washington: $11 million
8 Priyanka Chopra: $10 million
9. Robin Wright: $9 million
10. Pauley Perrette: $8.5 million
Re: full list
Re: full list
Re: full list
Re: full list
Re: full list
Why is she making so much? I genuinely don't understand it. But lucky her.
P. S. I hate that damn show.
Waste of money.