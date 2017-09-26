Sofia Vergara is the highest paid TV actress for the sixth year in a row




SModern Family star Sofia Vergara has topped Fobres highest paid TV actresses list for a 6th year in a row for her $41.5million earnings last year, thanks to her salary for the hit ABC comedy and her endorsement deals.

1. Sofia Vergara: $41.5 million
2. Kaley Cuoco: $26 million
3. Mindy Kaling & Ellen Pompeo: $13 million
5. Mariska Hargitay: $12.5 million

full list at source
