Sofia Vergara is the highest paid TV actress for the sixth year in a row

Git it mamas! Reply

How is Mindy making that much; hulu cant pay that well Reply

Isn't she the showrunner in addition to being the star? That might explain it Reply

but no one is watching that shitty show Reply

Kaling has begun a lucrative transition to film--she has Oceans 8 and A Wrinkle in Time opening soon--and padded her earnings with a seven-figure campaign for McDonald's. Reply

This includes all her income from endorsements and other jobs, not just her tv money. Reply

Book deal Reply

Yaaaaas chica, que sufran! Reply

I can't believe Modern Family is still on the air. Reply

who is giving mindy 13 mil damn Reply

Holy cow, wonder what Julie Bowen is making, considering Marishka Harigtay is #5 on this list and only ("only" lol) getting like 1/3 of what Sofia gets. Reply

Your comment over mine lol. She's making 12 million according to Forbes. It's @ the source. Reply

You expect me to go to a source?? lol jk



Now that I know that Sofia's number includes endorsements it makes a lot more sense. Although I doubt Julie Bowen is crying over ~just $12m (although who knows...) Reply

Damn @ the difference between her and Julie Bowen. Assuming they're both being paid the same for Modern Family, that's almost 30 mil in endorsements. Reply

Sofia has a ton of endorsement deal

they count into these numbers



if we are just talking per ep money Kaley Cuoco would be first



Edited at 2017-09-26 06:20 pm (UTC)

Ohh, I didn't realize that included endorsements and thought it was JUST from Modern Family. Once again ONTD doesn't read hahaha. That makes a lot more sense. Reply

she's got covergirl, pepsi, head & shoulders, ninja coffee machine & a furniture line at rooms to go. she's getting money from so many places. Reply

Wow that's amazing! Reply

Go Sofia, tbh. Reply

1. Sofia Vergara: $41.5 million

2. Kaley Cuoco: $26 million

3. Mindy Kaling: $13 million

3. Ellen Pompeo: $13 million

5. Mariska Hargitay: $12.5 million

6. Julie Bowen: $12 million

7. Kerry Washington: $11 million

8 Priyanka Chopra: $10 million

9. Robin Wright: $9 million

10. Pauley Perrette: $8.5 million Reply

I'm surprised that Mariska isn't higher. I know the numbers include endorsements, also. But Mariska is the reason L&O SVU is still plugging along and I thought she was also a producer. She deserves a raise. Reply

She makes 450k per episodes of SVU just for acting I believe. For the whole season, that's around 10 million. Reply

Does she not have endorsements? She is so beautiful that I would be surprised that companies aren't after her to endorse stuff. Reply

I love that Sofía makes so much more in total than Julie just because of that awards show where Sofía started giving a thank you speech in spanish and Julie "jokingly" pulled her away from the mic. Reply

pleasantly surprised that nearly half the list is woc Reply

Why is she making so much? I genuinely don't understand it. But lucky her.

P. S. I hate that damn show. Reply

idk what her TV show salary is but she also has Rooms 2 Go endorsement plus others, which is how her total is $41M Reply

She has a shitload of endorsement deals. I can only think of Pepsi and Cover Girl off the top of my head though. Reply

She's like the A-list Lisa Rinna, she'll sell anything Reply

damn i def wouldnt expect mindy to be number 3 Reply

Kaley Cuoco $26 million. Priyanka Chopra $10 million

Waste of money. Reply

I loved her in Knights of Prosperity. (But then I loved everybody in KoP.) 3rd best theme song EVA!



i'd actually like to see this without endorsements tbh Reply

same, I think that would be more interesting lol Reply

