Blade Runner 2049's Embargo Has Been [Sorta] Lifted.
Denis Villeneuve is unquestionably one of the elite working directors & there's no excuse if Deakins doesn't win the Oscar #BladeRunner2049— (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) September 26, 2017
#BladeRunner2049 is a film that fans will discuss and theorize about for years. A deeply engaging and visually dazzling sci-fi excursion. pic.twitter.com/tHDDcpSYIC— Mark Daniell (@markhdaniell) September 26, 2017
Blade Runner 2049 really is next-level staggering. I'm still processing how good it is— Peter Bradshaw (@PeterBradshaw1) September 26, 2017
BLADE RUNNER 2049 is a miracle of a movie. Denis Villeneuve cements status as the industry's top big-budget director. Hypnotic, immersive.— Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) September 26, 2017
And best of all, #BladeRunner2049 feels like it was made in the same world. Like they traveled back there to film it. Nailed the aesthetic.— The Bibbidook (@WilliamBibbiani) September 26, 2017
Even if you have no interest in the film, the breathtaking Cinematography by Roger Deakins is worth the price of admission. He’s a God. pic.twitter.com/vofTBDqsjJ— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017
Blade Runner 2049 is absolutely loaded with spoilers. Even the plot of the film is a spoiler. If you are going to see it avoid reviews. pic.twitter.com/MLrCmJgLtF— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017
Am I allowed to say how much I love Blade Runner 2049 now?— Sara Vilkomerson (@Vilkomerson) September 26, 2017
Studio is terrified you'll hear it's slow. They've reinvented the definition of running time. "Spoiler": BLADE RUNNER 2049 is 2 hrs 44 mins.— Peter Debruge (@AskDebruge) September 26, 2017
#BladeRunner2049 is also a Denis Villeneuve movie through and through. Chilly, oppressive, gut-wrenchingly effective , and utterly human.— Drew Dietsch (@DrewDietsch) September 26, 2017
#BladeRunner2049 is real sci-fi filmmaking. It makes the new Star Wars films look like live action LEGO movies.— Drew Dietsch (@DrewDietsch) September 26, 2017
BLADE RUNNER 2049 is sci-fi masterpiece; the kind of deep-cut genre film we don't see anymore. Visually mind blowing, absolutely fantastic pic.twitter.com/A1d6ohmj3s— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) September 26, 2017
I've seen Blade Runner 2049 and it's FUCKING INCREDIBLE.— Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) September 26, 2017
Our own @JimmytotheO calls @bladerunner "Astonishing... More than just a visual wonder, it's a groundbreaking science fiction masterpiece." pic.twitter.com/ulDJYJzMqT— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) September 26, 2017
Everyone bow down to Denis Villeneuve. He’s done the impossible and delivered a huge home run with 'Blade Runner 2049'. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/fjhAJgnwqT— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017
BLADE RUNNER 2049 is great. The third act is 🔥🔥🔥. Denis' run continues.— Brandon Norwood (@bwood0824) September 26, 2017
Good news! BLADE RUNNER 2049 is a terrific continuation and expansion of the orig. Wasn't hoping for much, ended up LOVING it. (Even Leto!)— Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) September 26, 2017
BLADE RUNNER 2049: The thrill of mood and extensional joys of self-reflection. Villeneuve’s slow-burn obsessions have never felt more SEEN.— Jason (@jasonosia) September 26, 2017
#BladeRunner2049 is a rare sequel that actually improves on the original. Great Performances & Visually Breathtaking. Villeneuve nails it.— Scott Menzel (@WeLiveNetwork) September 26, 2017
#BladeRunner2049 was one of the most mind-blowing films I've seen. It's breathtaking and transportive. Denis Villeneuve has a masterpiece.— Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) September 26, 2017
I've seen Blade Runner 2049 and it was great. Visually stunning, emotionally engaging in a way I didn't expect. And that's all I can say— Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) September 26, 2017
I saw #BladeRunner2049! Can't say much, but...💖 pic.twitter.com/D3QJwpxR2M— Roth Cornet (@RothCornet) September 26, 2017
Here's the thing about Blade Runner 2049: It's hard to know if it's good or bad, since what it mostly is is LONG— K. M. Trendacosta (@k_trendacosta) September 26, 2017
I have seen #BladeRunner2049! It's amazing. pic.twitter.com/RlQmDi13tv— Scott Collura (@ScottCollura) September 26, 2017
I’ve seen #BladeRunner2049. I looks amazing, characters and performances are strong, stays true to the original but there are flaws.— Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) September 26, 2017
BLADE RUNNER 2049 is everything I look for in a man: Strong, beautiful, has issues— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) September 26, 2017
Villeneuve has some truly masterful sequences. Deserves Best Director nod consideration #BladeRuner2049— Gregory Ellwood (@TheGregoryE) September 26, 2017
And no joke Harrison Ford is fantastic. Best Supporting actor nod is not a reach. #BladeRunner2049 (3)— Gregory Ellwood (@TheGregoryE) September 26, 2017
So Roger Deakins may land his Oscar at last after seeing Blade Runner 2049, which is STUNNINGLY beautiful.— Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) September 26, 2017
#BladeRunner2049 is absolutely stunning & a sci-fi masterpiece. It took special effects to a whole other level. One of 2017's best films. pic.twitter.com/zA2QNZ9swo— Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) September 26, 2017
I've seen #BladeRunner2049 and it's my pleasure to say I loved #BladeRunner2049. Long and slow - in a very good way. A lot to think about. pic.twitter.com/LIjnyylp7t— Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) September 26, 2017
#BladeRunner2049 was absolutely incredible, it had breathtaking visuals, an incredible story with brilliant characters, honestly could see— CinematicBanter (@CinematicBanter) September 26, 2017
Thrilled to say BLADE RUNNER 2049 is phenomenal. Unbelievably stunning, layered, and emotionally gripping. Denis Villeneuve is a genius.— Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) September 26, 2017
