'Game of Thrones' final season directors announced, D&D will reportedly direct the finale




Returning for the six-episode 8th season of 'Game of Thrones' are:

-- Miguel Sapochnik, Emmy-winning director of 'The Battle of the Bastards' episode in S6
-- David Nutter, Emmy winning director of 'Mother's Mercy' episode in S5
-- and David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (D&D, the showrunners), who reportedly will helm the series finale


Source: https://twitter.com/THR/status/912708362285891585
