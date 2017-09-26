'Game of Thrones' final season directors announced, D&D will reportedly direct the finale
Returning for the six-episode 8th season of 'Game of Thrones' are:
-- Miguel Sapochnik, Emmy-winning director of 'The Battle of the Bastards' episode in S6
-- David Nutter, Emmy winning director of 'Mother's Mercy' episode in S5
-- and David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (D&D, the showrunners), who reportedly will helm the series finale
Source: https://twitter.com/THR/status/912708362285891585
Source: http://www.indiewire.com/2017/08/game-of-thrones-directors-women-michelle-maclaren-final-season-1201871136/
yesss all I've ever wanted
