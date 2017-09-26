'Game of Thrones' final season directors announced, D&D will reportedly direct the finale

I would have been really surprised not to see Sapochnik there. Nutter's done some good episodes too. Reply

Thread

Link

YAS at Miguel being back Reply

Thread

Link

they should give Miguel to direct the finale, fuck D&D Reply

Thread

Link

They're so thirsty for a directing Emmy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't think he was coming back at all this season so this is welcome but we all knew the finale never stood a chance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know it's been confirmed that a Robert's Rebellion prequel won't happen but I want it sooo bad. There's so much backstory from every major character in GOT that we "know about" but I want to see it on the screen. I also really wanna to see the Elia/Rhaegar/Lyanna non triangle and if Littlefinger really did escalate the fucking rebellion lmao. Give it to me HBO! Reply

Thread

Link

I assume it is something GRRM wants to write about in the remaining books, he has stated we would know the whole story when the series is finished. Which means we likely won't get it or that HBO has to offer him enough money to let them do it since he won't come around to writing about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd still love to see it :/ fanvids aren't enough. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my thoughts exactly-yeah we know but nothing compares to the rich tapestry of the characters of roberts rebellion and seeing it up close and the real motivations of people involved. Yeah we saw lyanna and rhaegar get married but I would like to decide for myself whether or not robert's rebellion was a lie rather than rely on bran's voiceover when he hadn't even seen they were married till a second ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really want them to do aegon's conquest or the dance of the dragons but alas i think both are beyond hbo's budget :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't get why they passed up that opportunity. So confusing! Like give us the characters we want! P.S Aegon's Conquest would have been nice too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Source: Fun facts: of the 19 people to direct GoT episodes, one has been a woman (~5.3% representation), and she directed four episodes (two in S3 and two in S4) of the 67 that have aired through S7. Wasn't it Bron who said it's all cocks in the end?Source: http://www.indiewire.com/2017/08/game-of-thrones-directors-women-michelle-maclaren-final-season-1201871136/ Reply

Thread

Link

THANK YOU, that was my question, and I am appalled as always Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Made a stink face when I saw the show runners are directing the finale. It smacks of hubris and not saying it because I hate them but I hate show runners who have left directing to more able people for the majority of the show and then direct the significant or final episode when they know that the episode would turn out better with others helming it and they are doing it for publicity or hype more than anything else... Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, even if they're exceptionally fantabulous...and they really aren't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are obviously thirsty for that directing Emmy and are relying on the hype of the episode being the series finale to get it, instead of actual directing skills. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was of the same opinion but I forgot that D&D have actually directed episodes before...and good ones. The season opener of Season 4 was really good...and then it went downhill from there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Y'know, twenty years ago they would have had a TOKEN woman at least. Reply

Thread

Link

never read the books, but i found this Jaime Lannister/Azor Ahai theory on reddit and it blew my mind...because I had a weird feeling for a while in season 6 & 7 that he's gonna make it after the war. Reply

Thread

Link

omg I saw that same theory and it blew my mind too. I love it tbh and I would LIVE if that is how everything ends. Talk about shocking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Link? This sounds intriguing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is the ending I want and need. Jamie becoming Lord Commander of the Night's Watch after what he said to Jon in season one...I mean, it's the only way this can end. They set it up for that in such a perfect way. Make it happen! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

fuck, just googled that one.. and it does sound a lot more GRRM than just have either Dany or Jon kill the other which is what i thought would happen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

saw this on YouTube lol. the more I think about it the more I want it to happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is whoever directed the spoils of war coming back? Because that was the best episode ever Reply

Thread

Link

no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, unfortunately. He has other commitments. He was just named artistic director of Geffen Playhouse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No surprises there. At least we will get an ending. That's something positive. Reply

Thread

Link

Noooo at D&D directing the finale Reply

Thread

Link

-- Miguel Sapochnik, Emmy-winning director of 'The Battle of the Bastards' episode in S6



yesss all I've ever wanted



-- and David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (D&D, the showrunners), who reportedly will helm the series finale



... 😐 Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m not surprised. Just hurry up and film it so I can complain Reply

Thread

Link

lmao



truer words have rarely been written. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Accurate.



I miss hate-watching this show the minute its over.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link