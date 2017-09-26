ONTD Roundup

I just watched this documentary on Qandeel Baloch (I didn't know much about her before) who was murdered last year <3





And honestly, considering what has happened in the last few days with Mahira Khan in Pakistan - it has never been more relevant.



Edited at 2017-09-26 03:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i remember the outcry when it happened. RIP :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to finish watching this, another channel did documentary a couple months ago and it was very good. Her dad was so heartbroken



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe I'll check out the beach for the first time in weeks today, cause it's been so nice out lately. Reply

Thread

Link

I've been exercising consistently and eating better and sleeping better and my depression/anxiety are still getting worse. I'm not gonna stop treating my body right, but it's frustrating when you do all these things people say you need to do to feel better but then you don't. I mean, physically, I feel great. My knees and back feel so much better, but mentally everything's still a mess. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like all of that is more for people who are feeling depressed bc of situational circumstances and not an actual mental illness tbh. I think it can definitely help both but with actual mental health issues it is probably going to be more of a supplement. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It depends on the type of diet and exercise but a huge proportion of mental illnesses like anxiety and depression are linked to hormonal imbalances because without a balanced endocrine system your brain can't produce things like serotonin, and as in the case of anxiety, if you're not producing enough testosterone or your adrenals are imbalanced, you're going to have a lot of cortisol flooding your system which is the anxiety hormone.



If diet/exercise don't help, it means it's either a very serious clinical depression, a physiological inability to produce the hormones needed, or that there are certain bodily needs that are not being met. But it's definitely not something that only helps situational mental health illness. There is absolutely a physiological link between diet, exercise and mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and ADHD. The endocrine system is very fragile and with all the chemicals in our food, our water, our cleaning products and environment, pretty much everyone's are pretty imbalanced to varying degrees. It's one of the reasons we've seen a huge spike in mental health problems in the past few decades. Increased instances of these factors play a very big role! There will be people who diet and exercise will not benefit but it should be at least marginally helpful for most if done properly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hey, have you seen an endocrinologist and taken a hormone panel? If not I would highly recommend it. Diet and exercise are only helpful if they're helping regulate your hormones, which is why a lot of people see a big improvement. If you go see an endocrinologist you can find out where your body is struggling with producing hormones and then supplement/eat/exercise in a way which helps your body produce the ones you're underproducing.



I'd also say get your thyroid levels checked out. My depression and anxiety are both linked to my thyroid disorder. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i know what you mean, whenever im doing great at eating and exercising it has no affect on my anxiety/depression bc it rly is a chemical imbalance and i need anti-depressants.

are you on any? i would consider looking into at least a low dose if you're not feeling better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know that feeling. While it doesn't help me on the depression front either, I do think it helps me with minor stressors and like you said, feel physically good. Plus I tend to worry about my self care because I generally don't want to do that when depressed, so I like the knowledge that I'm doing something good for myself. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

For me, it takes a long time of 'treating myself right' until I see any benefit. It sucks, but mood and behaviour are complicated things and sadly there's no quick fix. But it's worth it.



Could it be worse due to the change in weather? Have you considered getting a SAD lightbox maybe? (I need to get one for this winter, urgh).



Anyway, sending you love. I hope you're in contact with a medical professional. If you've made it through dark periods in the past then you have the strength to make it through this one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Play with some pups at your local animal shelter.



Or kitties if that's your thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right on time for once!



I'm on day 2 of my MSc and I'm on my 5th coffee of the day. Feeling the stress already lolz.



In better news, I'm super proud of myself rn bc I've been going up to people and introducing myself/chatting w them/going for coffee together etc. During my Bachelors I couldn't do that at all and I lived as a recluse for 4 years. So YAY for my socially awkward self finally growing up. Reply

Thread

Link

yay!



What changed this time around? How have u gotten over the acquaintance slump and gotten people to hang out outside of class?



that was always tricky for me in school Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably that I'm 6 years older! Plus I learnt from my old mistakes - you *have* to put yourself out there and power through the awkward cos people aren't gonna come to you. Shoulda been knowledge I had already, but oh well.



I'm definitely still in the awkward phase as it's only day 2 haha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

5th Coffee! 😱 (I'm entering grad school next year, and with my growing dependence on coffee, this worries me ://)... Lol Good luck, tho!



That's awesome -- I'm doing something similar (I'm on my second BS, and I feel the same way, I'm older + I have to put myself out there. I just got tired of my unhappiness and decided to make a change, idk)... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this pleases me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My sister loves these people and idgi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But where will I see houses just covered in shiplap without them? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg wonder what their next steps will be!



I know they're releasing some furniture with target / building their empire but I feel like it's a bit too early to jump ship just for that. unless been doing other stuff, which is possible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their fans are all pissy that they are doing a line with target because target is cool with trans people using bathrooms. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lollllllll these women won't have inspiration for their shiplap farmhouses anymore, oh no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were super irritating. Plus, a lot of the designs she did looked the same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does anyone have recommendations for a good primer and setting spray from a company that doesn't test on animals? Preferably with a parent company that doesn't test as well, but I realise I'm narrowing it down a fair bit. Reply

Thread

Link

Check out logical harmony on Instagram . Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pixi is cruelty free and they have a really nice primer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Fansite w/ her videos: They took down a bunch of Tommy February6 videos off youtube. Luckily, I was able to find her MVs on an Italian fansite, but I had to go to some sketch Japanese site to stream her other songs.Fansite w/ her videos: https://www.jmusicitalia.com/tommy-february6/video/ Reply

Thread

Link

This is the only song I know from ha but I still love it:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg... iconic. now i want to rewatch paradise kiss. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes! Sony's made that video not available in my country (USA), so I have to listen to it (in full) on the Italian fansite. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't remove myself from the internet today and it's making me craaaaaaaaaaazzzzzzzzzzzyy





Imagine being mad because someone took a fucking KNEE in protest?! A KNEE.



😱😱😱 Reply

Thread

Link

I hate that my first reaction to you having dragged crazy out like what was to sing "but I'm into it"



a lot few my family keep posting shit on facebook about ~disrespecting the flag and ranting about it so I have had to unfollow them. like. do they not understand what the flag is supposed to mean. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let's just say, I won't be checking fb at 5:15 am anymore after a Tomi Lahren video, shared by a friend, popped up and ruined my entire morning lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hate that my first reaction to you having dragged crazy out like what was to sing "but I'm into it"



Lmao same. I see him next week on the 5th. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People are just crazy. Using the military as their reason for giving a shit. Please they don’t care about the military so why so upset that someone’s peacefully protesting? Oh wait I know because they’re black. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





PS/ If real, this letter, posted by a reader, is an incredibly telling look into the fury Trump has felt toward USFL/NFL owners for decades. pic.twitter.com/rUjYBdMrHF — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) 26 September 2017

well i guess this at least confirms that he is and always will be an asshole tyrant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm looking for some good sheet masks to use for my incredibly dry skin. I'm tempted to buy the Innisfree variety pack on Amazon because of the really good price but there's so many, not sure which type to get. Reply

Thread

Link





http://www.maskeraide.com/shop/



Edited at 2017-09-26 04:32 pm (UTC) I love MaskerAide. They're expensive but their products work really well for my sensitive gross eczema skin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I accidentally took two pills of my meds instead of one. I also took the meds with a Canadian Ginger Ale (I was feeling homesick). Now I am slightly buzzing.



Oh dear. It will pass in 3 hours or so, but boy is this a lesson to remember why I asked the doctor to lower the dose. Reply

Thread

Link

what pills? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been getting really nauseated/sick every time I eat and I can't pinpoint a common food item/ingredient and I hate it. time to go to the doctor I guess :( Reply

Thread

Link

Palabok (Filipino noodles) Reply

Thread

Link

chicken and rice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fish Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spaghetti and zoodles with ground turkey and sauce. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think I might make a baked sweet potato. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YO PALABOK IS DA BOMB! I ate at kenny rogers roasters for lunch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as in kenny rogers chicken?! :D



had leftover palabok that i bought over the weekend still have lechon kawali. -_- Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Corned beef with rice or macaroni. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chicken, potatoes, and asparagus in a creamy garlic sauce. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cazuela Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know but I'm having crockpot BBQ chicken for dinner Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

leftover pasta with tomato sauce Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leftover fried chicken and mashed potatoes. I'm going to watch my husband do a webinar rom my desk too. 😊 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe fruit again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I brought dal but there's going to be a luncheon in our break room. It'll keep til tomorrow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chicken tenders Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i miss u <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

pink lady apple

cashews

hard boiled eggs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm watching Friday Night Lights right now and they just said "take a knee", it's too bad this show's not on now, cause I bet they definitely would've done that now. Reply

Thread

Link

thank you!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

congrats!!! i did too, after a long, looooong time after graduating and working freelance out of obligation. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YAY Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Congratulations bb! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Congrats! Doing what? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I freaked out using roach spray on this gigantic cockroach that just would. not. die. and now the spray scent hasn't faded and it's given me a huge headache for the past 24 hours. Reply

Thread

Link

the cockroach just wants to be your friend :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i only associate with mammals, and the occasional fish or bird tyvm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

switch to Raid lemon scent. Its the only spray that won't linger for 1000 years. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link