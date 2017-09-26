Lena Dunham thinks Trump is mentally ill, compares him to Dylann Roof

I really wish we would stop calling racist, hatefilled, bigoted people "mentally ill" because it stigmatizes us even more. Some might be, but Trump's just a privileged white dude with a massive ego who hates anyone not like him and has to have his way. Reply

Thread

Link

He def checks off a lot of the characteristics of a high functioning sociopath. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

high functioning sociopath



I know that American TV likes to pretend otherwise, but that's not even a real diagnosis. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









Why people even like this Sherlock eludes me. High-functioning sociopath, you say?Why people even like this Sherlock eludes me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think it's more that he's got narcissistic personality disorder. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

high functioning?? in what world lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mental illness comes in various different forms. Just because most functioning people aren't the same type as Trump doesn't mean he isn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People have been saying he's mentally ill with dimentia since he was running for president.



He absolutely has dementia Reply

Thread

Link

he has the same crazy eyes as my great grandma when her dementia set in Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dementia doesn't invalidate decades of him executing racist practices and being a racist in general tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No one's trying to invalidate it though? He can be both. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't know. My grandma has dementia. She has gotten meaner but she's also lost a lot of physical and mental function as well. Trump seems to have no short term memory problem as far as I can tell, which is the first thing to go.



I think it's more likely he has a coke problem. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think he's a narcissist that has early dementia, because sometimes when we talks he reminds me of my grandma. And it took us 3-5 years (we aren't 100% when it started) to figure out what the fuck was going on with her.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, let's rally against Lena Dunham, how productive! Reply

Thread

Link

You can hate what Lena's said and hate Donald Trump at the same time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao put a sock in it. racists and white supremacists aren't mentally ill and perpetuating the idea that they are needs to be refuted. she's also talking out of her ass as usual bc thay terrorist isn't mentally ill. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but also Lena Dunham sucks, we've established that, let's keep the eye on the prize (she's not the prize) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we give this story traction, it takes over the news cycle, not with the intention to be critical of what she said, but instead everyone gets off on slagging Lena as a person... the message is lost and we all waste our time. Instead, stop giving her a platform, like posting her every word on ONTD Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know we hate her but she said he's racist AND ALSO mentally ill. Not that he's racist because he's mentally ill.



Idk about Dylan Roof though if he was ever found to have mental illness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but it's one of my hobbies! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

there's no proof that roof is mentally ill Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't he reject the "but he was mentally ill" defense in his trial? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep



Edited at 2017-09-26 03:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He could genuinely have sociopathy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think there's an argument to be made about how anyone who can murder that many people in cold blood definitely has something really wrong with their brain. I think the problem is the tendency for people to group all psychological issues together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is. The documents were shared online but he refused to acknowledge it for his trial. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's the first politician that's not Machiavellian and everyone's like "omg! he's mentally ill". No, he's just really stupid guys. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Donald Trump is many things but let's not throw the mentally ill under the bus when we criticize him. Reply

Thread

Link

While I think Trump's brain has deteriorated with age, I hate when people blame his actions on mental illness or some brain disease. He's always been racist. And I know that's not quite how she phrased it here, but that's all anybody seems to take from these discussions when his health's impact on his actions is brought up.



I'd rather we just focus on combating his racist and other harmful actions instead of continuing to psychoanalyze him, especially since the latter just provides a reason for people to excuse Donald's actions. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA but also explanations are not excuses and people who will use them as such would just find something else to excuse the bad behavior with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tru. like Reagan had his issues but he's still responsible for what happened during his terms. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. He's been this way forever. People should go read up about how he used to reject black people from living in his buildings until the city of New York had to essentially hold his hand and force him to. He assosociated all black people with welfare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, I don't think his terribleness comes from dementia, but he's less able to cover them up as 'cleverly.' Like, he used to be able to do dog-whistle and now he just does dog-shouting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she’s absolutely right: the mentally ill shouldn’t hold such high positions of power Reply

Thread

Link

lmao ily Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

why are you defending drumpf? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That person is troll smh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jesus Christ. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let’s stop using mental illness as an excuse for white supremacists. Reply

Thread

Link

THIS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nobody uses this excuse for POC Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Any day now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep.

Its a sure-fire way to wash away any signs of culpability and victim-blame in the end in some roundabout way.

Truly infuriating.





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not that he ever spoke intelligently but watching videos of Trump speaking from a few years ago, he definitely used to be more coherent.



I don't think Lena understands what a good analogy is. They're both racist, evil monsters but Trump is going to kill (and has killed) way more people than Dylann Roof did. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean I am sure he is.

Reply

Thread

Link

Dylan Roof was found to be mentally competent to stand trial. Reply

Thread

Link

And he rejected the argument that he was mentally incompetent anyways. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://www.postandcourier.com/church_shooting/newly-released-documents-say-dylann-roof-saw-his-reputation-not/article_c25f720a-35b1-11e7-99fb-fbc1a612bf73.html



You're right, just got to his article about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

true, but legal mental competence doesn't exclude mental illness in general or sociopathy in particular (otherwise serial killers would never be considered fit to stand trial, for instance) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Having a mental illness doesn't necessarily mean you're incompetent or can't understand right from wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



I don't even say fag hag anymore. It's not worth the flash of shame. I'm now a gay man barnacle (needs workshopping, not catchy) — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 23, 2017 Lena's twitter presence has somehow gotten more insufferable recently. Reply

Thread

Link

what is wrong with her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is she so exhausting? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lololol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what does this even mean lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Despite it being very difficult for her, Lena now refrains from using homophobic slurs (except when she tweets about how great she is for not using homophobic slurs) when she talks about how she treats gay men like accessories! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I fully expected this to be from like 2009 or something



The fucks wrong with her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just



i can't



pls lena Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is thewooooooooooorst.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What kind of stupidity? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao she's sf annoying... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

racist people can be mentally ill too. this sjw nonsense going on this post is too much.





trump is both. his signs of mental insanity show way beyond his race issues. Reply

Thread

Link

Girl you know ONTD make up shit to suit their narrative. Just like when they claimed director Alejandro Inarritu is White. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL WHAT how Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At the same time, users here like to pretend that they are not White. It's quite amusing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you mean like when you claimed that black people are the most homophobic race to excuse your racism?



Edited at 2017-09-26 03:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link