Lena Dunham thinks Trump is mentally ill, compares him to Dylann Roof
For those who don't remember Dylann Roof is a white American man who in 2015 went to a black church and murdered members attending a prayer service in the hopes of igniting a race war.
Not only is he a racist but he's a racist with untreated mental illness. So under diff circumstances he's Dylann Roof.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 25, 2017
I know that American TV likes to pretend otherwise, but that's not even a real diagnosis.
Why people even like this Sherlock eludes me.
He absolutely has dementia
I think it's more likely he has a coke problem.
Idk about Dylan Roof though if he was ever found to have mental illness.
I'd rather we just focus on combating his racist and other harmful actions instead of continuing to psychoanalyze him, especially since the latter just provides a reason for people to excuse Donald's actions.
Its a sure-fire way to wash away any signs of culpability and victim-blame in the end in some roundabout way.
Truly infuriating.
I don't think Lena understands what a good analogy is. They're both racist, evil monsters but Trump is going to kill (and has killed) way more people than Dylann Roof did.
http://www.postandcourier.com/church_shooting/newly-released-documents-say-dylann-roof-saw-his-reputation-not/article_c25f720a-35b1-11e7-99fb-fbc1a612bf73.html
The fucks wrong with her
i can't
pls lena
trump is both. his signs of mental insanity show way beyond his race issues.
It will do more good for you than for us at this point
