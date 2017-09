What is the context of that gif? Lmao Reply

getting a #1 album in the country that day... (for the pop charts but she aint know so its endearing!!!!!) Reply

Omg, poor thing, that is endearing!! Hahaha thank you! Reply

she has ELEVATED art. our modern day Picasso. Reply

i hope katy perry sues for that first video Reply

I hope so too, they both need the press rn Reply

yassss this meme interpolation Reply

lol I shouldn't have hyperlinked, here is an update Reply

The way these videos are all split up and not like in one playlist or on one webpage... sad Reply

Sorry Fergie

This is the only Love is Blind that I recognize.



Same Reply

IM GLAD ITS OVA





this album is horrible Reply

So sad....also Beyonce really fucked the game up. Like everybody wanna try to put out "visual albums" but all they do is end up embarrassing themselves with a bunch of sloppy videos and mediocre music, smgdh. Reply

honestly Fergie has done an incredible job - second to Beyonce. god bless. Reply

I stan this video Reply

