I refuse to put myself through such torture, but, can anyone give me a summary of how terrible this show is? :D

It's not that bad. It's a lot less OTT than TBBT, probably because of the single-camera format. Reply

I was only half-watching it because I was on the computer and not super interested, but it actually didn't seem too horrible. No laugh track which is one of my pet peeves with comedies. Reply

it was actually quite good. Reply

mte I don't need a show to see how sheldon grew up to be a misogynist asshole. Reply

It's not, it's interesting and sweer and a little sad, but I'm not sure if this is what people expected. I go from impressed to a little freaked out that Iain has almost all of Jim Parson's speech patterns down; the young mother is great just like the old one played by Laurie Metcalfe...then I learned that they're mother and daughter irl. Reply

I stopped watching TBBT years ago, but I did watch Young Sheldon and it was adorable. Iain Armitage had Jim Parsons' vocal intonations and mannerisms when necessary down pat. (The best was when his mother asked him to remove his bow tie at school and he went "Why?" and reached out to touch the bow tie. It was vintage Parsons as Sheldon.) This was really sweet. Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper with her love for her youngest, genius, bullied son was palpable... and his love for her was so good. The show is about family love and I really enjoyed it.



Didn't watch the other.

lmao young sheldon is the #1 promo'd show of the new season, and I hope it fails Reply

It premiered spectacularly well Reply

fuck, why am I surprised. It seems better than Big Bang, at least... Reply

LMAO OMG....this evil Reply

I thought MM&I was kind of charming. I doubt I'll bother keeping up, but Drunk Uncle, Richie Rich Bad Guy and Eddie Kaspbrak (as I will always think of all three of them) were all enjoyable. Reply

the dialogue from the kids in me myself and i was so annoying. i'm so tired of precocious kid dialogue in tv shows....like have any of these writers actually met children before? none of them talk like that Reply

mte. give me kids who talk out their ass or say the weirdest shit and then disappear for hours over ~precocious youngsters anyday. Reply

I haaaate the big bang theory, and I'm irrationally angry at this young sheldon shit. May all of this shit flop. Fuck CBS' whiteness too Reply

ia with this comment completely Reply

It premiered spectacularly. seethe, hater! Reply

CBS is not the greatest channel at all. Reply

Me Myself and I looks kinda cute but not the type of show I'd keep up with. I'll probably binge watch it when the season ends. Reply

Is that Jack Dylan Glazer?? <3 Reply

Yup! I always mix up child actors, so imagine how confused I was when I saw the poster for this show literally on my way home from seeing It. I was like "that's not...?!" Reply

He's so cute and talented. He was my favorite IT kid. Reply

I watched MM&I. It was cute. If I have nothing else to watch I'll probably keep up with it Reply

Now when I think of TBBT, I think of when I was in California and went to Warner Bros studios, and they took us to the set of the show, and everybody on my tour was clearly so uninterested in that part of the tour, like nobody gave a crap about it. Reply

#KevinCanWait killed off Kevin's wife tonight & spent less than one minute talking about her death in the whole ep https://t.co/GxvcdO0gnC pic.twitter.com/CexQHJEQ23 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) 26. September 2017

Reply

wow, that's really awful. Reply

WTF? Are they for real? Reply

Later that month, Kevin Can Wait executive producer Rob Long told TVLine Donna was being killed off "out of respect for the character ... and certainly the way that Erinn Hayes portrayed her."







I don't...

This doesn't...



*brain shuts down* Reply

they killed her so leah remini could become a series regular, right? Reply

I saw this. I can't even... Reply

I watched it because Leah was in it, I have never seen King of Queens, but I do not understand how people find Kevin James sooo funny. I don't care about the mom, but the British guy is very annoying and he felt like the lead of show. Reply

Wow, they actually killed off a character just to make this a backdoor reboot of King of Queens Reply

This is going to backfire so hard on them. It doesn't matter how much chemistry Kevin James and Leah Remini have if her entrance to the show was facilitated by them screwing over another actress and the character. Reply

Big little lies! Had to google but I knew I had seen that face before! Reply

DAMN. That kid is everywhere this year Reply

i'd watch a romantic sitcom with john larroquette and sharon lawrence. but idk if i want to watch the rest of that show, lol. Reply

I pity the boy playing Young Sheldon. Reply

i'm not interested in either of these shows and hate TBBT, but the kid playing young sheldon appears to be really good judging from the promos. he reminds me of nicholas hault in about a boy. Reply

