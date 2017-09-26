Yoncé, Joan Smalls

Emma Stone gained 15 pounds of muscle to play Billie Jean King


  • Worked with the same trainer who helped Alison Brie prepare for Glow

  • Said the biggest challenge was making sure she got enough calories to give her the energy to do the training

  • Bulking her up was not a priority


source

What are you doing to stay fit, ONTD?
Tagged: ,