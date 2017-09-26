Emma Stone gained 15 pounds of muscle to play Billie Jean King

I went to the gym for the first time in like 3 months last night. getting a jumpstart on that 2018 summer bod Reply

Thread

Link

Get that body! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was so thin for a while, she looks great with a bit more weight now Reply

Thread

Link

What are you doing to stay fit, ONTD?



Lifting very full glasses of wine to my lips, and dancing at the gay clubs in Philly every weekend with my girls TBH. But no, really, dancing is so great for staying fit. I love it.



Edited at 2017-09-26 02:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Living your best life, bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God that sounds fab. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

PELOTON.



Expensive but worth it. Reply

Thread

Link

just ate 1/2 a pack of pizza flavoured bagel bites. living my best life. Reply

Thread

Link

What are you doing to stay fit, ONTD?



I don't like your tone







jk, I do embarrasing dances for hours. It works for me. Reply

Thread

Link

That's good. She was underweight for a while, so I'm glad she's put on weight, even if it is just for a role. I hope she manages to keep some of it on.



What are you doing to stay fit, ONTD?



I try to exercise 3x a week doing aerobics and floor exercises specifically targeting abs, back, and inner thighs. I was on a diet but fell of the wagon for a while (I've just been maintaining), so this week I'm back on. Reply

Thread

Link

"She was underweight for a while"



Were you the nurse weighing her during her doctors visits? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rme. she was clearly too skinny. pressures of hollywood and the fashion world. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

15? pounds? of muscle?

.........

.....

....

Where? Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was really thin before Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She’s lying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Truth. She looks exactly the same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No she doesn't. She was almost anorexic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

15 lbs isn't really noticeable on anyone who's taller than 5´4" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually believe it 'cause as skinny as she is in that picture, she was waaay skinnier before. Her arms were so tiny. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She looks like she's put on weight but I kind of doubt all 15 lbs was muscle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol mte. She obvs gained weight but to say it's 15 lbs of muscle is a joke. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol



15 pounds really isn't that much though and she was so thin before. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She was scary thin before. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Muscle is really dense, but 15 lbs is a lot hmmm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She still looks very thin and not very athletic, but I assume that's because she was so emaciated before.



I walk everywhere, do yoga and try to lift a few small weights for arm definition. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't see an extra 15 lbs of anything, tbh.



My workout routine is boring me lately. Going to try to switch it up this week and see if I can't reclaim some of my motivation. Reply

Thread

Link

What are you doing to stay fit, ONTD?



Opening Talenti Gelato tubs Reply

Thread

Link

I take classes 4x a week. Can't motivate myself on my own so I need a teacher telling me what to do. Reply

Thread

Link

same here! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just running or walking. I've already lost 50 pounds this year. We have some fancy aerobics generator at our gym and while I am completely uncoordinated, it was fun to at least try! Reply

Thread

Link

Congrats on the 50 pound loss! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks :)! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

50 lbs is amazing! Congratulations on your hard work and effort! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Congrats on the weight loss! :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I weighed myself this morning and I gained 2 pounds. I had lost 10 in about a month and a half. :| Reply

Thread

Link

2 lbs is probably just water weight I wouldn't worry about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link