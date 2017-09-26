Emma Stone gained 15 pounds of muscle to play Billie Jean King
- Worked with the same trainer who helped Alison Brie prepare for Glow
- Said the biggest challenge was making sure she got enough calories to give her the energy to do the training
- Bulking her up was not a priority
What are you doing to stay fit, ONTD?
Lifting very full glasses of wine to my lips, and dancing at the gay clubs in Philly every weekend with my girls TBH. But no, really, dancing is so great for staying fit. I love it.
Expensive but worth it.
I don't like your tone
jk, I do embarrasing dances for hours. It works for me.
I try to exercise 3x a week doing aerobics and floor exercises specifically targeting abs, back, and inner thighs. I was on a diet but fell of the wagon for a while (I've just been maintaining), so this week I'm back on.
15 pounds really isn't that much though and she was so thin before.
I walk everywhere, do yoga and try to lift a few small weights for arm definition.
My workout routine is boring me lately. Going to try to switch it up this week and see if I can't reclaim some of my motivation.
Opening Talenti Gelato tubs
i lift things up and put them down