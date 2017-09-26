Dan Simmons' 'Summer of Night' getting feature film treatment
Sony has picked up the rights for Dan Simmons' 1991 novel 'Summer of Night'. Mexican filmmaker Isaac Ezban is set to direct a script by Ben Poole.
The book's summary:
It's the summer of 1960 in Elm Haven, Illinois, and five 12-year old boys are forming the bonds that a lifetime of changes will never erase. But then a dark cloud threatens the bright promise of summer vacation: on the last day of school, their classmate Tubby Cooke vanishes. Soon, the group discovers stories of other children who once disappeared from Elm Haven. And there are other strange things happening in town: unexplained holes in the ground, a stranger dressed as a World War I soldier, and a rendering-plant truck that seems to be following the five boys. The friends realize that there is a terrible evil lurking in Elm Haven...and they must be the ones to stop it.
Obviously Sony is doing this because they're hoping to ride the 'It'/'Stranger Things' gravy train but the book itself is pretty good and the similarities to King's novel are fairly surface-level.
My sister just reminded me of the rape by deception treated as no big deal in either Ilium or Olympos (it has been over a decade since I read them) so yeah, I bet the books wouldn't be very appealing on reread
I read a bunch of his books this past year and they're pretty much all my favorite.
I'm so excited for it. That's probably my favorite book of his.
Its really long and detailed and obvious he did a fuckton of research for it. I loved all the different character perspectives. The story is gruesome and dreadful and for me, a page-turner. I was into it right away.
My BFF tried to read it and noped out pretty quickly. But i think if you like his other stuff you would probably like The Terror. Read it during winter 😃❄ for the ultimate effect!
Also Drood was probably the last decent book he wrote. The Abominable had such potential but that ending....
I do like these mountain books lmao esp in winter time. I also read Malfi's The Ascent last year, and thought it was ok. Not horrible but it was kind of predictable.