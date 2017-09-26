Mako

Dan Simmons' 'Summer of Night' getting feature film treatment



Sony has picked up the rights for Dan Simmons' 1991 novel 'Summer of Night'. Mexican filmmaker Isaac Ezban is set to direct a script by Ben Poole.

The book's summary:

It's the summer of 1960 in Elm Haven, Illinois, and five 12-year old boys are forming the bonds that a lifetime of changes will never erase. But then a dark cloud threatens the bright promise of summer vacation: on the last day of school, their classmate Tubby Cooke vanishes. Soon, the group discovers stories of other children who once disappeared from Elm Haven. And there are other strange things happening in town: unexplained holes in the ground, a stranger dressed as a World War I soldier, and a rendering-plant truck that seems to be following the five boys. The friends realize that there is a terrible evil lurking in Elm Haven...and they must be the ones to stop it.

Obviously Sony is doing this because they're hoping to ride the 'It'/'Stranger Things' gravy train but the book itself is pretty good and the similarities to King's novel are fairly surface-level.
