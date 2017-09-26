Dan Simmons' 'Summer of Night' getting feature film treatment

I take it that this one was written before Dan Simmons went off the deep end? Reply

What happened to him? I like his books that I read, but don't know much about him. Reply

Mostly he really hates Islam and Obama (you see shades of the first in Ilium and Olympos, but it was/is mostly evident on his blog, and while I haven't read Flashback I have heard that it suggests a dystopian future in which Obama has effectively destroyed the world). It was sort of glib question, this book was obviously written before Simmons went ultra conservative (mostly in a response to 9/11), but I was just so disappointed to learn just how extreme he is that I have to share my misery.



My sister just reminded me of the rape by deception treated as no big deal in either Ilium or Olympos (it has been over a decade since I read them) so yeah, I bet the books wouldn't be very appealing on reread Reply

Wow, that's so disappointing! Thanks for letting me know.



I read a bunch of his books this past year and they're pretty much all my favorite. Reply

Honestly, I haven't heard much about him lately, and I know that he's claimed 'Flashback' wasn't intended to mirror his own views (obviously he intentionally took things to an extreme for dramatic purposes, but I can't quite accept that none of that fear and paranoia was his, given his past writing), so it's possible that he's reined things back in after an emotional response to 9/11. I didn't enjoy what I've read of his enough to give him another chance personally, but for those who do really like him the outright rejection may not be warranted. Reply

What did you read? I read the terror earlier this year but I didn't finish it cuz I got bored. Not sure whether to try more. Reply

Those writers who went off the deep end after 9/11 are really something else. Frank Miller is the quintessential example. Reply

YES!! but I wanted to grow up and be the one to adapt this into a film. I fucking love this book!!! Reply

They're gonna rush it and fuck it up, IA with your note OP. Reply

Yeah. Part of me was excited because I liked the book but at the same time it's Sony and them grabbing the rights right after 'It' became a blockbuster is pretty transparent. Reply

Whatever hapoened to the adaptation of The Terror? I'd rather see that show first than this film tbh. Reply

It's still happening with AMC. Reply

🎈🎈🎈

I'm so excited for it. That's probably my favorite book of his. Reply

Interested in seeing what Isaac does with this film. Reply

They're really into suspenseful coming of age movies now huh Reply

Well "It" was a huge hit so I imagine the studios are scrambling to grab any property that's remotely similar in content. Reply

but only about boys Reply

Right 🙄 Reply

its unfair :( Reply

I've been having "group of annoying boys vs evil" fatigue since Monster Squad, James Wan needs 2 start a new fad that leads us away frm this asap Reply

I'll allow 'girls up against evil' for at least three years and four entertaining movies. Reply

I'll allow 5 variations of The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon Reply

"NOS4A2" by Stephen King's son had a plucky girl heroine who, in the future, has to become a plucky woman heroine. It was quite creepy, too. I could see them adapting it. Reply

i've been meaning to read this guy's work since forever. isn't "the terror" getting an adaptation as well? Reply

Yeah AMC is making it a tv series. Reply

i knew i hadn't imagined it! and a tv series sounds better than a movie Reply

I cannot wait for that adaptation, need it now Reply

How is the book? I heard it's hard to get through. Reply

Damnit, LJ ate my comment when I tried to respond.



Its really long and detailed and obvious he did a fuckton of research for it. I loved all the different character perspectives. The story is gruesome and dreadful and for me, a page-turner. I was into it right away.



My BFF tried to read it and noped out pretty quickly. But i think if you like his other stuff you would probably like The Terror. Read it during winter 😃❄ for the ultimate effect! Reply

Thanks, will try to read it. :) Reply

[ spoiler ] who was left behind when they started trekking across the ice. and he kept thinking "it's my birthday! don't leave" and it upsets me!! D: I still think about that one kidIdk why but that's stuck w me for a long time. Reply

So sad :( Reply

it took me forever to read cause a lot of it is dense detail about ships lol. but overall i loved it and i'm glad i read it. Reply

lol i really need to read this book, i always hear good things about it Reply

It is really tense and well-written! Reply

Loved this book but honestly I'd rather see an adaption of Robert McCammon's Boy's Life instead, it's an even better book than this. Reply

I need to read that! Reply

Very much agreed! Anything by RM is worth more than a Simmons project. Reply

YES Reply

I have never heard of this book and shelving children's books used to be my actual life. Reply

It'll be my luck that this It-ripoff will get a better film treatment if only because the book is awful at character development in the first place. Reply

Just stepping in to say that The Terror is one of my most favorite books and jesus we've been waiting for that AMC show FOREVER. giveittomenow.gif

Also Drood was probably the last decent book he wrote. The Abominable had such potential but that ending.... Reply

Aw I loved The Abominable except I could have done without the 50 pages of rope climbing and knots and shit at the beginning of the book Reply

Maybe I should reread it, but I definitely remember being all "urgh" at that ending. If you like ~we're not alone on a mountain~ type books, I definitely recommend Thin Air by Michelle Paver. It's real spooky and atmospheric. Reply

That's on my list, thanks! My library doesn't have it so I need to get it on thriftbooks or something.



I do like these mountain books lmao esp in winter time. I also read Malfi's The Ascent last year, and thought it was ok. Not horrible but it was kind of predictable. Reply

I didn't finish the terror although I didn't completely not enjoy it, just couldn't be bothered to finish lol. I'd def watch the show. Reply

Haven't read this but did read his book Song of Kali. It was half-terrible but half-amazing. The protagonist is an annoying white professor who gripes about his lack of success (rme) and there's definitely an "exotic India" element, but the horror and cult aspects were rather beautiful. Reply

Op I truly am vibin your note. So transparent, omg. It kinda is..... sad? By end of the day, it's all bout grabbin $$$$ off major film feature succession and cacklin on way to their bank. Whatever doesn't matter but 💰 is all right there just as long as it's there. Reply

