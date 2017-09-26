I enjoyed it. I'd been waiting on this season 2 to start. I actually love the light heartedness of it. Reply

i just finished binge watching this show last night, i LOVED it. i didn't see that twist coming at all. can't wait to start season 2.

1) I loved the premiere and 2) I've watched the finale three times since it aired and that evil laugh Michael does gets me every time.

Yesss that laugh was amazing and perfect.

Parent

the best part

Parent

Best sitcom on currently.



The pilot was amazing, [ Spoiler (click to open) ] torturing Chidi by making *make* a choice & then telling him it was the wrong one. Amazing!



I think Denise/Real Eleanor will definitely be a catalyst in this season. I looove this show so much <3Best sitcom on currently.The pilot was amazing,

The Chidi torture was DELICIOUS

Parent

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] oh fuck they are solving this fast what are we gonna do with the rest of the season?! I LOVE THIS SHOW. the diversity, the humor, the light heartedness, easily my new favorite from last season. loved the premiere, but was kind of like,but now it's fine. lol.

I'm so nervous about how they're going to continue this but the writing has been so clever I'm sure they've had plans since they decided to do that twist.

Parent

The diversity of the cast is EVERYTHING. And it's so effortless!

Parent

Sept 29 on Netflix, right? I'm a bit frustrated that I went through it so fast, waiting a week is so outdated.

The next 2 episodes are just as good as the premiere. You guys are in for a treat.

I can't help but think this is going to lead to Eleanor and Michael teaming up to prevent both of them getting sent to worse hells.

I've been wondering about that. Michael needs this to work and the best way to make that happen is to let Eleanor in on it since she is the smart one who keeps solving it.

Parent

That would be fantastic!



Michael: You don't burn in hell and I get to keep torturing you. Let's make sure none of the others figure this out too.

Parent

I like this show but I feel like I got tricked into watching science fiction without my permission

Like, Janet is Data, and no one can convince me otherwise

Parent

Janet is far superior than Data. Janet wouldn't fuck the borg queen.

Parent

Picked the twist but still enjoyed it. Clever but easy to watch.

i thought this was on on Thursdays

I thought the first season was ok, but I LOVED the premiere of the new season... it was funny and great, I was cackling constantly. I feel like now we know the characters more they can really GO for it. I'm v intrigued by what real Eleanor/Denise is gonna get up to as well.

Also, I need Eleanor's soul mate to continue doing this all the time:



I enjoyed it. I was dying at Tahani's short man soul mate, her cargo pants and jean jacket.Also, I need Eleanor's soul mate to continue doing this all the time:

every time he ripped his shirt off i fucking cracked up, lmao



"How many times have you specifically told her you were going to the gym?



Five. No, nine."

Reply

Parent

I don't know when it happened, but I'm pretty sure Tahani is my favorite character at this point - her scenes were my favorites in the premiere

Edited at 2017-09-26 03:03 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-26 03:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

I know, right? How did that even happen? I forking love Tehani now. Just love her. And Jason/Janet are my OTP, when they hugged and that beautiful long-shot of them... aww, my heart!

Parent

yeah, she annoyed me in the beginning but she really grew on me! I love her

Parent

I died when she said "plumberess".

Parent

TAHANI IS AMAZING. I also have no idea when she started to grow on me lol!

Parent

I'm like can I have him as my soulmate? Swolemate? LOL Atleast you know he will never cheat because he will always be at the gym!

Parent

I hope we get to see what the actual good place looks like at some point too.

