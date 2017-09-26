September 26th, 2017, 07:21 pm babarsuhail This season on "The Good Place" what did you think of the premiere, ONTD?source Tagged: comedy / comedian, kristen bell, television - nbc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5555 comments Add comment
Best sitcom on currently.
The pilot was amazing,[Spoiler (click to open)] torturing Chidi by making *make* a choice & then telling him it was the wrong one. Amazing!
I think Denise/Real Eleanor will definitely be a catalyst in this season.
Michael: You don't burn in hell and I get to keep torturing you. Let's make sure none of the others figure this out too.
Also, I need Eleanor's soul mate to continue doing this all the time:
"How many times have you specifically told her you were going to the gym?
Five. No, nine."
Edited at 2017-09-26 03:03 pm (UTC)