seb 1

Kesha rocks the iHeartRadio festival




Kesha was at iHeartRadio's annual festival in Vegas over the weekend, performing a special concert which included the first live performance of her new song Learn to Let Go. Kesha will be embarking on a sold-out North American tour later this month.






Enjoy!





Source 1: https://twitter.com/iHeartRadio/status/911890456421613569
Source 2: https://twitter.com/iHeartRadio/status/911788125185118208
Source 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzeAo45hPHc

Are you digging the mid-western cowgirl look ONTD?
