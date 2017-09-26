Kesha rocks the iHeartRadio festival
Can we talk about how @KeshaRose OWNED the #iHeartFestival stage?! pic.twitter.com/vWmgqG07pa— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 24, 2017
Kesha was at iHeartRadio's annual festival in Vegas over the weekend, performing a special concert which included the first live performance of her new song Learn to Let Go. Kesha will be embarking on a sold-out North American tour later this month.
.@KeshaRose is definitely feeling her set tonight! #iHeartFestival pic.twitter.com/xi4ire5JLA— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 24, 2017
Are you digging the mid-western cowgirl look ONTD?