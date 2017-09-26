Kesha rocks the iHeartRadio festival

queen of nudie suits!!! I legit want to patch up a suit for my next formal event <3 Reply

Thread

Link

you know what, any time she gets to perform like this, where she's having fun really being herself, idc about what look she decides to have. just as long as each performance brings her further and further away from all she went through before Reply

Thread

Link

Aww cute comment + avatar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow i did not expect her to sing take it off! i love this version. she seems to be having fun performing, i wish her all the best. Reply

Thread

Link

the new album is so good im hating that i cant spend much $ right now and will miss her tour. Reply

Thread

Link

I'M SO PROUD OF HER!! i can't wait to see her next month! Reply

Thread

Link