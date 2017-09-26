GROSS, this lady is not Indian but has played one in a lot of movies, she is British



I have seen people say that it is good that Supergirl was being more diverse with their casting but they aren't and this is really frustrating to see.



Though is suppose this is typical for the CW or at least supergirl



so they lose one brownfacer and just hire another one Reply

That's So CW! Reply

For some actually Bollywood Gossip.

Drake might be dating "actress" Athiya Shetty 🤔

lmao check out her Instagram - he's liking her pics/ they follow each other & there is a few blind items about them lmao Reply

Athiya? Really? He has no taste. Reply

I think she has a unique face - but acting wise... it's a no. :/ Reply

LMAO! hey as long as she stays away from Indian film roles, she can play Superman for all I care Reply

This show keeps getting worse and worse with the casting.



They are truly afraid of hiring WoC on this show also.



wow sometimes it feels like the show-runners are sabotaging themselves lol



I never heard of this girl but /dead that the first thing she's associated with is brownface. Reply

Obligatory Who? Reply

Wait, she's white? What the hell... Reply

She always has been lmao. Never knew why she even had a career. Reply

I don't even know who she is, tbh. I just happened to see a tweet about her being cast, and I thought it was great that they cast an Indian woman, but then I saw this post. lol Reply

Lmao that's how Hollywood is. They'll cast someone who PRETENDS to be a WOC but never a WOC. Reply

I WANTED to like supergirl, but I just couldn't. I stopped sometime after the first season.



To be fair though, I don't particularly like the supergirl comics, either. I'm not so much for the purely good heros. The red lantern raged out story-line was fun, though.



Is she the one who paints her skin dark to be in Bollywood movies?



Supergirl remains messy.



Could Supergirl be coming for Arrow for being the worst written, most sexist/racist/homophobic show from DCTV?



we'll find out after arrow's "black lives matter" episode. Reply

*Oops that was BIG







Lmao yep & even used dark lenses to cover her blue eyes

Whoever runs this show has a sick sense of humor, apparently. Cancel it. Reply

I think I'll just watch the supercut of lena luthor's arc this season.



I thought that was Kedall Vertes of Dance Moms for a second. Reply

Supergirl is trash and so is most of the cast irl. Reply

Are you FUCKING kidding me? This racist bitch is getting a career in Hollywood?? Lmao I'm so glad I'm not watching this show!



