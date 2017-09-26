seb 1

Ellen hangs out with JLO in Vegas



Ellen and a glasses-clad Jenny discuss costumes, do vocal warmups and consider the (slim) possibility of Ellen becoming Jennifer's understudy.





In the second part Ellen introduces JLO on stage and gives us a glimpse into her amazing stage show.



Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aai7dDBNXBs
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1yUCxgOC5o
