I wish more films would do this, small movies, prequels, sequels, sidequels whatever. All of the worldbuilding. Reply

Thread

Link

It says “this video is not available” Reply

Thread

Link

video not available ): Reply

Thread

Link

Video not available.



With that said, I'm loving how they're doing promo for this movie. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeeesssssss. I'm so here for real cyberpunk anime. Reply

Thread

Link

I will watch this after I wake up. should I watch the original Blade Runner movie before watching this? Or will the story and worldbuilding make sense without seeing that? Reply

Thread

Link

Watch Blade Runner: The Final Cut first. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



YAAAAAASSSSSS!!!!!! THATS WHATS UP!!! starting *happy dance* rn YAAAAASSSSSSS Reply

Thread

Link

Shinichiro Watanabe is the best ♥ Reply

Thread

Link

this is everything I have ever wanted Reply

Thread

Link





Fucking Watanabe... Reply

Thread

Link

I'm more excited about this than the movie Reply

Thread

Link

Beautiful I wish he could have made a 12 part anime. Reply

Thread

Link