Toshi bounce

Yoshiki is coming to Europe to promote 'We Are X'!



Yoshiki, drummer and band leader of iconic Japanese alternative/rock/metal band X-Japan, is coming to several European cities to watch 'We Are X' (a documentary about the band through the years) with you & will stay for a Q&A afterwards.

The tickets are on sale through the band's official website.

SOURCE: https://twitter.com/YoshikiOfficial/status/908646595545014272

Have you ever met a music legend, ONTD?
