Yoshiki is coming to Europe to promote 'We Are X'!
Don't miss @YoshikiOfficial LIVE IN EUROPE in October!— WeAreXFilm (@WeAreXFilm) September 25, 2017
10-City #WeAreX Promotion Tour!
Info: https://t.co/AWGMOUftn4 pic.twitter.com/hKD9b9R0nP
Yoshiki, drummer and band leader of iconic Japanese alternative/rock/metal band X-Japan, is coming to several European cities to watch 'We Are X' (a documentary about the band through the years) with you & will stay for a Q&A afterwards.
The tickets are on sale through the band's official website.
SOURCE: https://twitter.com/YoshikiOfficial/status/908646595545014272
Have you ever met a music legend, ONTD?
X didn't even tour outside of Japan this year (minus the one London concert) tbh, so this docu screening is the next best thing ig
I wanna go to Austria...
Florence is on a Saturday but yeah... even as a German not that near.
Lucky ppl in Europe.
Come to the US pls - the east coast.
Edited at 2017-09-26 03:23 pm (UTC)