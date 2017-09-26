Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny take a knee
#TheXFiles #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/65GJiBAOsl— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) September 26, 2017
I don't know how to feel.
this is exactly what I keep saying. people ain't shit
like im nearly like only kneel if you KNOW what kap was kneeling for. well and also kneel, stand, who gives a fuck! do what fucking ever
He said that shit Friday, lines were drawn and the original message was lost to the masses. I still think there's reason to support it and obviously speak on the TRUE meaning of the protest. I'm mostly ashamed my non-idiot friends, even those in/formerly in the military, are playing into his dumb shit too. UGgggggggghhhhhh
mte...i don't wanna see people kneeling just because they feel like they have to...it's important to understand WHAT the kneeling represents and if you don't want to kneel, that's fine but you should also acknowledge that the ones who do it are exercising their right and are doing so to make a statement and draw attention to a serious problem in this country. i feel like activism these days always becomes a "trend" which really defeats the fucking purpose.
give me themyscira
#takeakneeWITHKAEPERNICK
Also, since finishing Buffy, I started the X-Files yesterday. Was not expecting Seth Green to pop up in the second episode lol
that shouldn't be the point... (not that that's necessarily their actual motivation. gillian's been decent on race topics before.)
That's why I assumed. I can change the wording if you want :/
I'm sure some other will take this opportunity to jump into it without knowing the original reason of the movement but Gillian and David are not them.