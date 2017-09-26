Ok, this stopped being about black lives and became a everybody against Trump.



I don't know how to feel.



Edited at 2017-09-26 01:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I love a good "F you" to Trumplestilskin but where were these displays of unity last year? On the other hand, many celebs & athletes voiced support for BLM (idk about Gillian or David in particular). So it's not like they're totally bandwagoning. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where were these displays of unity last year



this is exactly what I keep saying. people ain't shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let's unite against Evil! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. like i get being against trump and really hope that continues legit everywhere on all platforms. but it was initially about injustice of poc and blm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

absolutely and it makes me fucking livid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have more of an issue with them kneeling for a goddamn photo lmao. Like, okay???? These players don't want you to literally kneel with them, they want you to acknowledge the unjust bullshit that plagues the disenfranchised in this country. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, that's what I came in to comment.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, I feel the same. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this tea ...ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE, trendy activism. Most of them don't even know what they are protesting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate to cheapen this movement since i don't think trying to stand up to that clod of a president is an unworthy cause in itself but I wonder how many people actually care that they're kneeling for police brutality, or the unjust firing of Kaepernick, or that the president is a white supremacist still very much alive and in office Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like some people are kneeling because theyre like "trump cant tell us what to do, its our first amendment right" as opposed to what kap was kneeling for Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, its definitely a double edged scenario Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Part of me now wants to stan, but the more cynical part says FUCK OFF! Reply

Thread

Link

i realized like halfway through the day on sunday that they have fully co opted kneeling. like WTF?! kap was kneeling because of the injustices towards POC and police brutality, dude was kneeling when OBAMA was president, it was a PROTEST. and now its "unity" and "freedom of speech" basically against trump. that is not what this was supposed to be about. more annoying thing is trump keeps tweeting/talking about kneeling, the flag, patriotism, soldiers because he knows its divisive and causing drama. dude thinks he's still campaigning or better yet he thinks hes the producer of a reality tv show



like im nearly like only kneel if you KNOW what kap was kneeling for. well and also kneel, stand, who gives a fuck! do what fucking ever Reply

Thread

Link

the problem is that with trmp blasting on about the kneeling being against patriotism/americanism right now, it's all everyone can associate it with. are you surprised people forgot the original reason colin took the knee? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im not surprised its just really something to see it happen in real time Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Honestly, it's so frustrating but it plays right into his tiny, cheeto-crusted hands.



He said that shit Friday, lines were drawn and the original message was lost to the masses. I still think there's reason to support it and obviously speak on the TRUE meaning of the protest. I'm mostly ashamed my non-idiot friends, even those in/formerly in the military, are playing into his dumb shit too. UGgggggggghhhhhh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

only kneel if you KNOW what kap was kneeling for. well and also kneel, stand, who gives a fuck! do what fucking ever



mte...i don't wanna see people kneeling just because they feel like they have to...it's important to understand WHAT the kneeling represents and if you don't want to kneel, that's fine but you should also acknowledge that the ones who do it are exercising their right and are doing so to make a statement and draw attention to a serious problem in this country. i feel like activism these days always becomes a "trend" which really defeats the fucking purpose. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Well that's cool but... Reply

Thread

Link

This misses the point entirely but ok Reply

Thread

Link

This beautiful perfect otp Reply

Thread

Link

smh where were these motherfuckers last year? It's so popular to be against trump's racist ass, but what about the racist ass police out there killing us? Reply

Thread

Link

mhm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fucking tell it, i'm so over all of this shit.



give me themyscira Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





#takeakneeWITHKAEPERNICK I hate people Reply

Thread

Link

I was not expecting these comments. Y'all bring up a good point that Trump's interference has muddied the original point of Colin's action tho



Also, since finishing Buffy, I started the X-Files yesterday. Was not expecting Seth Green to pop up in the second episode lol Reply

Thread

Link

it definitely cheapens the movement and makes it about something totally different. Reply

Thread

Link

"in support of the NFL"



that shouldn't be the point... (not that that's necessarily their actual motivation. gillian's been decent on race topics before.)



Edited at 2017-09-26 02:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

That's the OP note, not something that gillian or david said. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

read my edit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? As if, of all things, NFL needs the 'support'

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The X-Files stars showed solidarity with NFL players currently involved in protests against social injustice by kneeling on set.



https://twitter.com/i/moments/912503775956365312



That's why I assumed. I can change the wording if you want :/ That's why I assumed. I can change the wording if you want :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was listening to democracy now, and they were interviewing one of Kapernick's advisers on these protests. He talked about INJUSTICE being the reason for the kneel-- police injustice specifically, but he emphasized it was ultimately about injustice. So I don't think it's a bad thing that people are coming together from different places on this, as long as they know what started it. Protests don't always stay one thing.... it's part of them becoming part of the culture. Reply

Thread

Link

That's an interesting point. Things morph, I guess we're seeing it now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These comments... Gillian and David have been vocal about these subjects all the time.



I'm sure some other will take this opportunity to jump into it without knowing the original reason of the movement but Gillian and David are not them. Reply

Thread

Link

Do you have examples maybe op can add them to the post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't follow David, but I do follow Gillian on social media and she often talks about racism. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link