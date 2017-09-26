Celebrities Read Mean Tweets #11

i am WEEPING at that Jim Parsons one Reply

LOL I love Kumail. Reply

Damn, that Michael Keaton one. Reply

Lmfao at the Jim one! and Kumail 😂😂 Reply

Sometimes I find these funny but there's also something that rubs me the wrong way. Certain people in this like Gal, Emma, Jim and Kumail are going to be getting very specific genuinely mean tweets beyond some rando not liking them. So in a way it feels a little disingenuous because you know that they've probably seen a ton anti-Semitic, misogynistic, homophobic and racist comments on their social media.



Also, how dare someone want to punch real life teddy bear Jake Gyllenhaal? I want him to hug me. Reply

My uncle once said of jake "he looks like a tired dog" which is the only insult against him i will abide Reply

Hahaha, I can see that. Kind of bassett hound-esque. That's an acceptable one because 12/10 would still pat lovingly Reply

So you feel like this absolves Twitter to some degree by zeroing in on the more or less harmless ones? Just trying to understand your viewpoint. Reply

Please tell me you've heard the Mystery Show episode with Jake in it, it's literally the cutest thing in the world Reply

Jim's was the best one lol Reply

NGL, I have also thought that about Jim Parsons, LOL! Well, the ventriloquist dummy part, not the sex offender part, but now that they mention it I won't be able to unsee that either.



Good thing I don't generally watch TBBT. Reply

Me too, but that tweet took an unexpected turn Reply

I wish they were all the quality of that Parsons one. I wouldn't have shown up to read something as weak as the one for Jake. Reply

I was sipping tea while watching this and Kumail's response legit made me do a spit take, omg. Reply

Omg I know, it was amazing. Reply

LMAO so which ONTDer wrote the Goop tweet? Reply

It sounds like one of us lmfaoo Reply

all of us tbh Reply

Damn Kumail! Reply

Jake Gyllenhaal looks fucking amazing in this? I don't remember the last time he looked this good. Reply

He really does. Reply

these ones are actually hilarious except Gal's Reply

I'd like to see celebrities read mean &/or sexy ONTD comments about themselves bc some are so damn eloquent & hilarious. Reply

+1, would watch! Reply

Truly, an untapped gem.

Reply

I'd watch tf out of this Reply

oh how i miss the days of http://fuckyeahohnotheydidnt.tumblr.com/ Reply

every shade of your moms lipstick lmao Reply

