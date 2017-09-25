Kev

Skeet Ulrich on the Set of Riverdale and Other Cast Appearances and Whereabouts




Skeet Ulrich and Kale Sprouts seem to be busy on the set as they film the penultimate episodes of the first half of the season. Skeet's character ended the first season behind bars so some of these pictures hint at where we'll see him over the course of the season as he presumably goes through a trial for hiding and discarding a dead body as well as drug running.


skeetme1: Which way is out?!! Thanks for the pic @kjapa





Camila, Lili, Ashleigh, and Casey were at the iHeartRadio music festival on Saturday to announce Kesha to the stage along with Ryan Seacrest. Lili was presumably blinded by her own dress which is the only reason I can think of why she picked it










Vanessa Morgan attended the Heroes in Struggle fundraiser hosted by The Black Aids Institute and met Taraji P Henson! Hopefully she networked a lot so she can have better prospects after they do her dirty on this show

vanessamorgan:🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪!! Had an amazing time chatting with this beautiful & generous role model👑 & many other Phenomenal souls at the @blackaids Heros in Struggle fundraiser♥️Proud to be honouring these amazing women & shining awareness on this very important issue. "Our people, our problem, our solution"👊🏽





Get to know Charles Melton




Favorite Movie: A Knight's Tale and Before Sunrise

Favorite TV Show: Game of Thrones

Favorite Book: The Sun is Also a Star

Favorite Music: Kings of Leon

Favorite Food: Korean BBQ

Favorite Drink: Coconut water

Favorite Clothing Brand: Calvin Klein and Nike. His favorite clothing item is a fanny pack which he happened to be wearing when he did the interview.

and there's more in the video

Nathalie Boltt participated in an actual GLOW (Glamorous Ladies of Wrestling) event


natbolttGettin' my #GLOW on at #GlamSlam. Yes that's a real snake! #wrestling #bodyslams #chokeholds #sweat #sequins #glitter #painish @sherrirogers @nevin.burkholder


Using her comedy skills from Vegas Vacation, Marisol Nichols was on Whose Line is it Anyway a few nights ago. The account for the show even used the corny pun of "a RIVER of comedy" to promote it


marisolnichols: Improv is one of my favorite creative outlets. No lines, no scripts, just pure imagination. I don't get a lot of opportunities to stretch my comedic side, so thank you Whose Line Is It Anyway. Tune in tonight @thecw 9/8c to see me exercising my sillier side. Everybody needs a good laugh. 😜

And after Jimmy Fallon got paid by the CW fanboyed over Riverdale so much on his show, he'll have the core four + Madelaine on his show Oct 3





