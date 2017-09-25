Skeet Ulrich on the Set of Riverdale and Other Cast Appearances and Whereabouts
🐍#Riverdale pic.twitter.com/GD1I0achg6— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) September 25, 2017
Skeet Ulrich and Kale Sprouts seem to be busy on the set as they film the penultimate episodes of the first half of the season. Skeet's character ended the first season behind bars so some of these pictures hint at where we'll see him over the course of the season as he presumably goes through a trial for hiding and discarding a dead body as well as drug running.
skeetme1: Which way is out?!! Thanks for the pic @kjapa
Spending a rainy morning in #Riverdale with these 2 cut-ups. Swoon-worthy. Welcome back to the fray, @reallyskeet!! pic.twitter.com/DQZt5ZnF19— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 25, 2017
---
Camila, Lili, Ashleigh, and Casey were at the iHeartRadio music festival on Saturday to announce Kesha to the stage along with Ryan Seacrest.
Millennials only. #riverdale #iheartfestival pic.twitter.com/vM4FZCbvY3— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 24, 2017
I call this one: Fiona left Shrek, dyed her hair blonde and went to Vegas. pic.twitter.com/CJoyhWEQJR— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 25, 2017
---
Vanessa Morgan attended the Heroes in Struggle fundraiser hosted by The Black Aids Institute and met Taraji P Henson! Hopefully she networked a lot so she can have better prospects after
vanessamorgan:🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪!! Had an amazing time chatting with this beautiful & generous role model👑 & many other Phenomenal souls at the @blackaids Heros in Struggle fundraiser♥️Proud to be honouring these amazing women & shining awareness on this very important issue. "Our people, our problem, our solution"👊🏽
A QUEEN👑 and Role Model to all Women @TherealTaraji 💕 pic.twitter.com/CCSMqJhPzr— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) September 17, 2017
---
Get to know Charles Melton
September 20, 2017
Favorite Movie: A Knight's Tale and Before Sunrise
Favorite TV Show: Game of Thrones
Favorite Book: The Sun is Also a Star
Favorite Music: Kings of Leon
Favorite Food: Korean BBQ
Favorite Drink: Coconut water
Favorite Clothing Brand: Calvin Klein and Nike. His favorite clothing item is a fanny pack which he happened to be wearing when he did the interview.
and there's more in the video
---
Nathalie Boltt participated in an actual GLOW (Glamorous Ladies of Wrestling) event
natbolttGettin' my #GLOW on at #GlamSlam. Yes that's a real snake! #wrestling #bodyslams #chokeholds #sweat #sequins #glitter #painish @sherrirogers @nevin.burkholder
---
Using her comedy skills from Vegas Vacation, Marisol Nichols was on Whose Line is it Anyway a few nights ago. The account for the show even used the corny pun of "a RIVER of comedy" to promote it
marisolnichols: Improv is one of my favorite creative outlets. No lines, no scripts, just pure imagination. I don't get a lot of opportunities to stretch my comedic side, so thank you Whose Line Is It Anyway. Tune in tonight @thecw 9/8c to see me exercising my sillier side. Everybody needs a good laugh. 😜
---
And after Jimmy Fallon
.@kj_apa, @lilireinhart, @CamilaMendes, @colesprouse & @madelainepetsch to appear on 10/3 @FallonTonight. #Riverdale https://t.co/RTZ4A6owhr— Headline Planet (@headlineplanet) September 25, 2017
source:1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10/11/12
Hollywood is so incestuous
You say that because American (or just imported) coconut water is nasty af. If you went to Brazil you'd see that it tastes amazing.
Lmao Ryan. As if you're a youngin'
Taraji being flawfree as always.
OMG OUCH @ Lili's dress. X_X
Edited at 2017-09-26 01:58 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Needs more Camila and Casey, the best members of the young cast.
the whole cast is so extra