Skeet Ulrich on the Set of Riverdale and Other Cast Appearances and Whereabouts

Isn't that Taylor Swift's emoticon? Just trying to go with the level of comedy of the show here.

Ryan, no need to go Hey Fellow Kids.gif on these folk. Although I'm not sure how many of them are teens.

His profile pic on IG cracks me up because it's such a try-hard Blue Steel expression

Skeet 😍😍😘😘😛😛

Ugh he's so hot dad now I'm so glad he survived being pushed out the window

so Skeet's cute stepsons's bio dad is James Marsden

Hollywood is so incestuous Reply

what?? I think you just blew my mind open. I keep forgetting that James Marsden is a dad, lol

ikr! someone mentioned it on tumblr and i went :o

Whose favorite drink is coconut water? Who goes around saying, "Oh I"m so thirsty, I wish I could drink a coconut water right now because it tastes so good!"

You say that because American (or just imported) coconut water is nasty af. If you went to Brazil you'd see that it tastes amazing.

lmao this is funny because I just told op that my brother is like that and we're brazilian

Seriously, I'm not here for coconut water trashing!

My brother.

Your white is showing

Anyone with good taste and that knows how good and refreshing cold coconut water is, especially when open on spot.

Drinking straight from the coconut is one of the best things ever. I hate the packaged stuff in the US though

is Marisol really a scientologist?

Skeet is so fine, fuck me zaddy!

Ugh Skeet why you so handsome?



Lmao Ryan. As if you're a youngin'



Taraji being flawfree as always.



OMG OUCH @ Lili's dress. X_X



Edited at 2017-09-26 01:58 pm (UTC)

what's the chances of this show turning into an Empire, where everyone stops caring after s1 finishes

not high

I saw freakin Rob Liefeld tweeting about it the other day because his teen daughter is apparently obsessed with it. And then there was the time Brett Favre's family visited because I'm guessing his daughters are fans. It did make me wonder how many famous parents have gotten roped into the show because of their kids, ha

Parent

I didn't think I was but here I am excited for this stupid show to come back.

seeing skeet always makes me want to rewatch the craft

Skeet is the best part of this cast.

skeet is so hot

Skeet is hot.



Needs more Camila and Casey, the best members of the young cast. Reply

Definitely the least annoying

Don't forget Ashleigh <3

Yeah don't forget Ashleigh like the writers have!

Poor Ashleigh seems to be over the show since the first episode. I don't blame her.

Parent

