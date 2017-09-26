i really want to like this but i know it's gonna be mediocre af. Reply

same lol Reply

Even though this trailer is better, I still can't get into it for some reason. I think I'm just over the grailquest stories. Reply

It looks interesting Reply

I can't watch with sound rn but the trailer does look better than the last. Good production values. Still. I'm not digging the vibe. I fear it's going to be more Bastard Executioner (aka "medieval" fantasy dreamt up by a guy who hasn't got the faintest clue about history) than... idk a legitimately well-written show (can't come up with an example bc the Middle Ages are so rarely depicted). Seems very style over substance. But I'll watch the first ep. Reply

Ah yes, the Bastard Executioner was a hot mess, though I do have a weird quasi-appreciation for it? Reply

Oh man no it was sooo bad! I watched it all bc my brother wanted to talk to me about it but the premiere alone had so much stuff in it that would be a dealbreaker for me normally (hello most blatant case of fridging I encountered in a while!). The title sequence was so awful. The lead was atrocious (and ugly sry). Lordy. The only thing I liked was Lady Love, she was decently written and I liked the actress. And I liked the hot two seconds with Matthew Rhys. But overall... no lol



Plus it felt all kinds of wrong for a medieval period drama. I don't mind factual inaccuracies and creative leeway etc but this was just not historical at all whatsoever, not even renaissance fair level of bad, they should've added dragons, magic and some other entertaining shit and be done with it. Reply

I did say quasi-appreciation lol



It was really bad, but I liked Lady Love, weirdly I appreciated the bad teeth, and I almost liked that not everyone was like the traditional hollywood level of hot (though that also irked me bc of course all the women were beautiful). Like, I found it to be an interesting experience, even though it's definitely not one I'm gonna repeat.



Edited at 2017-09-26 02:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Haha fair enough! It's funny because I remember it as distinctly not gritty enough looking for what it was going for. I agree that it's great to have characters who don't look like Hollywood models (though as you say, this exception is only granted to men to begin with) but the irritating thing with the lead was that it seemed like I still was supposed to think he was some hot shit. It was also not the fact that he was ugly per se, he just had the wrong type of look, idek. The show kind of enraged me lol Buuuut I'm parched for period drama set before the 18th century so I'll take anything I can get tbh. Reply

Oh it definitely wasn't gritty lol, I didn't even know what it was, that was a big part of the problem.



The show was definitely irritating at parts, I didn't like the whole depraved bisexual trope it fell into with some of the characters, especially not with the fridging that occurs early on. I think a big portion of whatever kind of respect I have for it comes from how different it was from anything I'd seen (despite the story's tendency to be everything I've seen before) even if I didn't like what I was seeing. Reply

I think a big portion of whatever kind of respect I have for it comes from how different it was from anything I'd seen (despite the story's tendency to be everything I've seen before) even if I didn't like what I was seeing.



This is actually the best description of the show I've ever seen. Only that in my case, it garned the show the opposite of respect lol But I can't disagree with anything else. Reply

I'm over the men being the main focus on shows like this. Give me a show solely based on Eleanor of Aquitane or Aethelflaed, or or or Reply

