September 26th, 2017, 03:12 pm shadowfax Knightfall - Official Trailer #2 Knightfall is a look at the final days of Knights Templar during the 14th century.The 10-episode season premieres December 6.Source: YoutubeA better trailer than the first one imo.
Plus it felt all kinds of wrong for a medieval period drama. I don't mind factual inaccuracies and creative leeway etc but this was just not historical at all whatsoever, not even renaissance fair level of bad, they should've added dragons, magic and some other entertaining shit and be done with it.
It was really bad, but I liked Lady Love, weirdly I appreciated the bad teeth, and I almost liked that not everyone was like the traditional hollywood level of hot (though that also irked me bc of course all the women were beautiful). Like, I found it to be an interesting experience, even though it's definitely not one I'm gonna repeat.
The show was definitely irritating at parts, I didn't like the whole depraved bisexual trope it fell into with some of the characters, especially not with the fridging that occurs early on. I think a big portion of whatever kind of respect I have for it comes from how different it was from anything I'd seen (despite the story's tendency to be everything I've seen before) even if I didn't like what I was seeing.
This is actually the best description of the show I've ever seen. Only that in my case, it garned the show the opposite of respect lol But I can't disagree with anything else.