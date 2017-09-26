Hollywood producer Gavin Polone calling Anti White washing is double-edged sword .

so another white guy telling POCs when to get outraged for racism? Reply

Thread

Link

mess. also, why do they always feel the need to bring up samuel l. jackson's nick fury when the subject is whitewashing? rmfe Reply

Thread

Link

We could back two or three decades in the past and showcase dozens of instances of whitewashing but they can only go as far as 2008/9 for this one instance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nevermind that it's an inaccurate statement. Jackson is clearly playing Ultimate!Nick Fury who has always been black (and is modeled after Jackson but I digress), not the original 616!Nick (not to be confused with New Black Nick Fury who is original Fury's secret son) There was no racebending.



Like. This dude doesn't know what he's talking about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? The changed happened in the comic first. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop, I just realised the Dark Tower movie came out and I havent heard a single thing about it?



Anyway, now they have one more role to complain about, Idris Elba as Roland "even though the main character is supposed to look like Clint Eastwood!!" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

didn't they draw ultimate nick fury based on slj anyway? and he gave them permission to use his likeness on the condition that he got to play fury in any future movie with ultimate nick fury in it?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wonder if they realize that the character in the comics was changed & based on SLJ before he even got the role. >_> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for a wider audience



and that always means defaulting to white for some reason Reply

Thread

Link

For a ~whiter audience Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the 'greenwashing' meant changing a character's race in the source material in order to make more money (green). Reply

Thread

Link

my understanding as well - first time I ever read the term though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How are unknown actors supposed to become famous if they're never given a chance and you keep casting Scarlett Johansson? This is such a nonsensical excuse, just say you prefer watching blonde white people in every movie and be done with it. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish we could man-wash the planet free from all men. Reply

Thread

Link

all i needed to know was that he was behind gilmore girls. that explains quite a bit. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds about white Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That really ruined my enjoyment of the revival and prevents me from doing a rewatch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He wasn’t involved with the revival, he helped create the show with Amy, but then they had a big falling out and he was gone after the first year Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

shut your cracker ass up



Edited at 2017-09-26 12:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Working in the film industry sounds exhausting. These casting problems would sooner or later disappear once enough high profile actors/actresses of diverse backgrounds can make it.

Withholding roles for them just continues the cycle. Do these people even hear themselves? Reply

Thread

Link

everything he said is literally garbage. i want to die Reply

Thread

Link

white boy opinions don't count Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TBQH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh if they're going to whitewash the roles like Scarlett Johansson in GITS, they need to change more than the name at least. You can't just take a POC character in a POC story and make them white, but keep everything else that isn't white culture for ~aesthetic.



Same with Tilda, if BC went to some magical place in Scotland where she was the ancient one.. it rly wouldn't be dodgy. Yeah they'd have to adapt stuff loads, but at least it would avoid all of these dodgy mystical Asian racist shit these older stories are based on. Or.... just cast a race-appropriate actor for your film ffs



Using Samuel Jackson as an example is dumb AF... he was used as the basis for the character in a comic, and his race doesn't have any cultural impact on the character unlike Scarlett and Tilda. Reply

Thread

Link

it pissed me off so much that they made tilda ~celtic~ and then kept it in asia. they could have easily had some beautiful shots of the scottish highlands and milked the ancient celtic/druid type magic for cool effects! it was so fucking lazy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. That actually would've made more sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When gurl started fighting with that fucking fan I was just stunned at the A U D A C I T Y. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this! it was offensive in its pure laziness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And that's the issue right there. They only want us for ~aesthetic~. Its why they steal our language, our dances, our music, our religions, our sense of style when it comes to fashion and beauty...



And then you know murder us in the streets. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when a character is changed from an ethnicity in the source material to another to accommodate a specific actor. This is not the same as casting someone of one race to play a character of another







Just seems like semantics to me. Casting a known white actor cause you think it will do better at the box office or casting an unknown white actor (cause lbr that's the way this mostly swings) because ... ???



I'm glad Skrein stepped down, it was the right thing to do and set a precedent for other people, hopefully :P Just seems like semantics to me. Casting a known white actor cause you think it will do better at the box office or casting an unknown white actor (cause lbr that's the way this mostly swings) because ... ???I'm glad Skrein stepped down, it was the right thing to do and set a precedent for other people, hopefully :P Reply

Thread

Link

lmao right?! it's not suddenly not whitewashing bc the actor's famous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Plus it's denying the fact most actors in this age outside of Will Smith can't open a movie on name alone.







They just want to "bang" JLaw and it's easier to put her face on the cover of People and other gossip rags and blogs vs that really good actress on that show most people don't watch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And his argument doesn’t hold water, especially not in this case. I can’t imagine Skrein is a household name or a box office draw. I would have to consult imdb in order to remember what else he has been in



Oh i just looked it up. He was Daario in GOT but they recast and he was also in Deadpool and that’s literally all i would know him from Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, that’s a distinction without a difference. The former isn’t even a guarantee that there won’t be black/brown/yellowface anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a white man with shitty opinions?? colour me shocked Reply

Thread

Link