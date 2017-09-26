Hollywood producer Gavin Polone calling Anti White washing is double-edged sword .
He said
- whitewashing label is misapplied is when a character is changed from an ethnicity in the source material to another to accommodate a specific actor. This is not the same as casting someone of one race to play a character of another.
- Scarlett Johansson's starring role in Ghost in the Shell, Tilda Swinton being cast in Doctor Strange, Neither of these examples was evidence of the distasteful racism of white actors playing a race other than their own, but rather the common business choice of adapting a property for a wider audience. what she did have to be was a big star capable of justifying a huge budget.
- China is the second largest film market in the world, There is no reason to believe that this was anything other than a one-time instance of "greenwashing," rather than "whitewashing," (green ?)
- It is unfortunate, actor Ed Skrein felt he had to drop out of the new Hellboy movie because some disagreed with him being cast .The filmmakers were making a creative choice in going with Skrein, the outside pressure to change creative decisions because a fictional character was one race or another is a double-edged sword. After all, a similar creative decision led Marvel to change Nick Fury, who is white in theAvengers comic, and cast Samuel L. Jackson, which was an inspired move and led to greater diversity in the franchise. And if those who protested Skrein wanted true ethnic alignment with the comics, they should still be upset that a Japanese-American wasn't cast.
- cast the best actor available who is of the same ethnicity as the character; or cast Lou Diamond Phillips. Phillips can do this because he was born in the Philippines to a Filipina mother of Chinese, Japanese, Hawaiian and Spanish heritage and to an American father who was one-quarter Cherokee. So, when in doubt, LDP's got you covered.
Who forced you to read my column? Is there is a professor somewhere "subjecting" students to reading my stuff? I want to thank him/her.— Gavin Polone (@GavinPolone) 2017年9月24日
Who is Gavine Polone ? He is a tv , film producer (Panic Room . Gilmore Girls ,Curb Your Enthusiasm , Zombieland ,Jane by design , A Dog's purpose )
Like. This dude doesn't know what he's talking about.
Anyway, now they have one more role to complain about, Idris Elba as Roland "even though the main character is supposed to look like Clint Eastwood!!"
and that always means defaulting to white for some reason
Withholding roles for them just continues the cycle. Do these people even hear themselves?
Same with Tilda, if BC went to some magical place in Scotland where she was the ancient one.. it rly wouldn't be dodgy. Yeah they'd have to adapt stuff loads, but at least it would avoid all of these dodgy mystical Asian racist shit these older stories are based on. Or.... just cast a race-appropriate actor for your film ffs
Using Samuel Jackson as an example is dumb AF... he was used as the basis for the character in a comic, and his race doesn't have any cultural impact on the character unlike Scarlett and Tilda.
Just seems like semantics to me. Casting a known white actor cause you think it will do better at the box office or casting an unknown white actor (cause lbr that's the way this mostly swings) because ... ???
I'm glad Skrein stepped down, it was the right thing to do and set a precedent for other people, hopefully :P
They just want to "bang" JLaw and it's easier to put her face on the cover of People and other gossip rags and blogs vs that really good actress on that show most people don't watch.
