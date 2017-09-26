Hollywood producer Gavin Polone calling Anti White washing is double-edged sword .


He said

  • whitewashing label is misapplied is when a character is changed from an ethnicity in the source material to another to accommodate a specific actor.   This is not the same as casting someone of one race to play a character of another.



  • Scarlett Johansson's starring role in Ghost in the Shell, Tilda Swinton being cast in Doctor Strange, Neither of these examples was evidence of the distasteful racism of white actors playing a race other than their own, but rather the common business choice of adapting a property for a wider audience. what she did have to be was a big star capable of justifying a huge budget.

  • China is the second largest film market in the world, There is no reason to believe that this was anything other than a one-time instance of "greenwashing," rather than "whitewashing,"  (green ?)

  • It is unfortunate, actor Ed Skrein felt he had to drop out of the new Hellboy movie because some disagreed with him being cast .The filmmakers were making a creative choice in going with Skrein, the outside pressure to change creative decisions because a fictional character was one race or another is a double-edged sword. After all, a similar creative decision led Marvel to change Nick Fury, who is white in theAvengers comic, and cast Samuel L. Jackson, which was an inspired move and led to greater diversity in the franchise. And if those who protested Skrein wanted true ethnic alignment with the comics, they should still be upset that a Japanese-American wasn't cast.

  • cast the best actor available who is of the same ethnicity as the character; or cast Lou Diamond Phillips. Phillips can do this because he was born in the Philippines to a Filipina mother of Chinese, Japanese, Hawaiian and Spanish heritage and to an American father who was one-quarter Cherokee. So, when in doubt, LDP's got you covered.

His tweet against the backlash .

Who is Gavine Polone ? He is a tv , film producer (Panic Room . Gilmore Girls ,Curb Your Enthusiasm , Zombieland ,Jane by design , A Dog's purpose )



Source 1 2 3 4
Tagged: , , , ,