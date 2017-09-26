Samantha Barks to Star in Pretty Woman on Broadway, Music by Bryan Adams





Yay for Samantha Barks though! Bryan Adams is responsible for my #1 most hated song of all time, so I have to say no thanks to anything with his involvement lol!Yay for Samantha Barks though! Reply

Thread

Link

she can't act though Reply

Thread

Link

That's a name I haven't heard in a while.

Reply

Thread

Link

Sam is such a bland boring actress. No star quality. She is a good singer Reply

Thread

Link

I can’t wait for what i’m sure will be a rousing performance of future hits “You Made A Big Mistake (Huge)” and “$30 an hour, not a $ less” Reply

Thread

Link

she's come a long way from a talent competition on the bbc



i always liked her so happy for her! anyone know what became of the winner jodie? Reply

Thread

Link

No idea who she is. Reply

Thread

Link

she played Eponine in the Hugh Jackman Les Miz a few years back Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Steve Kazee and Sam Barks has a lovely voice and I do think if they have chemistry she could shine.



Besides you can't have a Broadway season anymore without at least one musical based on a popular non-musical film. Reply

Thread

Link

remember when ppl thought this dull slice of bread was going 2 be the next big thing Reply

Thread

Link

I wondered what happened to her. She has a pretty voice. Reply

Thread

Link

lol. a girl i went to college with did the workshop of this in la with marshall before he passed away. she must be devasted. i legit think she thought she'd take the show all the way. Reply

Thread

Link