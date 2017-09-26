Samantha Barks to Star in Pretty Woman on Broadway, Music by Bryan Adams
-Pretty Woman: The Musical will arrive on Broadway in Fall 2018, after a preview run in Chicago beginning in March 2018. Samantha Barks (Les Miz) will star as Vivian, while Steve Kazee will star as Edward Lewis.
-The project features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, book by Marshall and the film’s screenwriter J.F. Lawton. Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, On Your Feet!) will direct and choreograph.
Yay for Samantha Barks though!
i always liked her so happy for her! anyone know what became of the winner jodie?
Besides you can't have a Broadway season anymore without at least one musical based on a popular non-musical film.
the plot only works because of julia roberts being julia roberts