her snapping at the start is so stiff and awkward omg

as much as i dont want to i love this song

Lmao at the spotlight going out when she starts dancing

This song sounds like if Gwen Stefani wasn't busy with pretending to be in love with Blake Shelton and getting her face chopped and screwed, this would be her Cubana appropriation era lead single. I can totally see the video filmed in Cuba with the Harajuku girls dancing around Gwen in tacky l.a.m.b. designed guayaberas. UGH.

Which means I don't like this song.

Gwen Stefani is one of those "signs of the times" type of deal. I can't imagine someone getting away with harajuku slaves today without getting dragged.

Hmm...true but we are still living in a era where a presidential candidate can call a entire minority rapists and be rewarded with the highest office in America so blatant racism is cleary still okay.

When she was in 5H she was definitely a standout and i thought she'd be such a star solo. Somehow though, without the other girls she's so average to me now, while 5H is slowly improving.

I agree, but I do find her voice less grating in the context of her solo work

she only stood out bc she was an attention whore and her voice was distinctive. individually, there's nothing great about her.

The songs boring

Jimmy always does the most



Edited at 2017-09-26 06:38 am (UTC)

same old love pt 2 has a good beat

i'm dying !!!

I actually quite like this song and I feel like her vocal tone has gotten more pleasing



The concept for the performance was cute. She started off awkward but it was surprisingly nice

her voice does sound better

yeah, now it's just the aural equivalent of a barbed wire fence instead of an electrified barbed wire fence.

I was shocked at her voice since I've only really heard her in 5th Harmony. Very toned down but nice change

I know y'all gonna drag her because that's what we do but this was actually a nice performance(from her). She sounded good, served some cute choreo, didn't look like a ragamuffin for once, and the stage concept was fitting. Her performing abilities have really gotten better compared to her awkward gyrating and off beat dancing during 5H. Don't like this song though.

Edited at 2017-09-26 06:54 am (UTC) Not even going to click bc she'll never top her vma performance.

Edited at 2017-09-26 07:04 am (UTC) this level of petiness

Edited at 2017-09-26 07:14 am (UTC) When I hate someone, I go for the jugular.

My sis told me about this & LMFAOOOOO SEW PETTY!

lol no way..

lmfaoooooooooooo

it was so awkward, i was watching the guy most of the time.

I actually really like this song... ?

