September 26th, 2017, 01:02 pm costantinini Camila Cabello delivers a groundbreaking performance of 'Havana' The Pop Icon performs "Havana" for the Tonight Show audience.She looks so happy, she's shining, she's finally being herself on stage, this is an epic day for Harmonizers!Source Tagged: fifth harmony, jimmy fallon, live performance, music / musician (pop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6868 comments Add comment
Which means I don't like this song.
Edited at 2017-09-26 06:38 am (UTC)
The concept for the performance was cute. She started off awkward but it was surprisingly nice
Edited at 2017-09-26 06:54 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-26 07:04 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-26 07:14 am (UTC)