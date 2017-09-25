Diego Luna talks with Conan O'Brien about Mexico's recent earthquake
- He was in the middle of a photoshoot when the earthquake started
- Shows pictures of people coming together and helping each other
- Takes a knee for a few moments
- Talks about a website to donate to that was started by himself and long-time friend Gael Garcia Bernal ( donate.omaze.com/mexico ). Funds go directly to the places and people that need it.
And not only him but Gael and plenty of other celebs and sports people and rescue teams (local and from other countries) and volunteers, it's heartwarming tbh ❤
ik these have probably been linked, but any wonderful aid organizations(where my donation will actually go towards helping ppl) i can donate to help those in need in PR and the caribbean islands that were hit by hurricane maria?
and damn he's so fucking fine.
I wasn’t directly affected by the earthquake but it has been such a difficult week of terrible news in the country.
I was listening to Hasta La Raiz by Natalia Lafourcade the other day and choked up a bit lmfao.