Diego Luna talks with Conan O'Brien about Mexico's recent earthquake



- He was in the middle of a photoshoot when the earthquake started
- Shows pictures of people coming together and helping each other
- Takes a knee for a few moments
- Talks about a website to donate to that was started by himself and long-time friend Gael Garcia Bernal ( donate.omaze.com/mexico ). Funds go directly to the places and people that need it.

source
