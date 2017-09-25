Diego Luna talks with Conan O'Brien about Mexico's recent earthquake

bless him



I'm going to see if I have money left over this fortnight and I want to donate to this and love your sister Reply

He was so adorable as usual but why did he talk about Julia Roberts so much? That was weird. Reply

I was watching the news a couple days ago when they were interviewing this man who was holding a dog and was waiting for news of his wife, who was buried under the ruble. And now I'm trying to find out if they rescued his wife alive but they never said his name and I can't find anything :( Reply

He's been doing so much for all the people affected by the earthquake, we really appreciate it <3



And not only him but Gael and plenty of other celebs and sports people and rescue teams (local and from other countries) and volunteers, it's heartwarming tbh ❤ Reply

IA it has been so heartwarming seeing everyone come together to help <3 Reply

I know! It's been so beautiful. Reply

i'll be donating on friday once my direct deposit hits



ik these have probably been linked, but any wonderful aid organizations(where my donation will actually go towards helping ppl) i can donate to help those in need in PR and the caribbean islands that were hit by hurricane maria?



Edited at 2017-09-26 06:30 am (UTC) Reply

I've been seeing this link being passed around via Lin Manual Miranda: https://hispanicfederation.org/donate Reply

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/puerto-rica-hurricane-irma-maria_us_59c7f699e4b06ddf45f89c7a

Here's a link to a list of places where you can donate: Reply

fuck him for working with woody allen



Edited at 2017-09-26 06:36 am (UTC) Reply

This isn't the post to do that. Reply

Him and Belinda have been working so much during this desastes. I’m actually really surprised about her I’m not mocking her again on the rare post about her here Reply

Belinda surprised me tbh!! Reply

bless him for his work.







and damn he's so fucking fine. Reply

It’s been heartwarming to see all the people come together to help out.



I wasn’t directly affected by the earthquake but it has been such a difficult week of terrible news in the country.



Reply

Diego <3 Reply

