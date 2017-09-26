September 26th, 2017, 10:28 am babarsuhail This Season on "The Brave" and "The Good Doctor" Both these show premiered last night. What are you initial reactions, ONTD?source 1, 2 Tagged: television - abc, television - nbc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2626 comments Add comment
Tbbt ep was kinda sad too.
And I'm not even kidding. There's never any acknowledgement on the media of all the shit they have to put up with.
I'm currently watching The Good Doctor and I agree with a review that this will live and die with people liking Freddie Highmore's soft version of House MD.
He is like Masi Oka .
i'll say that the last scene in the OR had me cackling though