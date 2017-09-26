If anyone watched The Good Doctor, does it look like they're setting up for the main character and the girl from Misfits to be love interests? Reply

iirc, she was already hooking up with someone else.

yes

Maybe. She's hooking up with someone else right now but she plays it off like its casual so down the road she might end up with Shaun. They certainly have moments of connection in the pilot that could lead that way.

Haven't watched but my mom was watching good doctor in the other room and Freddie's American accent made me cringe tbh



Edited at 2017-09-26 06:06 am (UTC)

im sick of these show with "good" in the title like be more creative pls

Reply

the so-so doctor

The average doctor

I watched The Good Doctor for Antonia, and I liked it! I just hope they don't have Freddie looking constipated everytime they show the pathophysiology of a disease or injury.



Edited at 2017-09-26 06:31 am (UTC)

did anyone watch young sheldon? i hate the big bang theory but i liked it. it was like...surprisingly really sad? i felt really bad for sheldon's mom the whole time

Yeah it had a depressing tone. I got the same tone when i saw the trailer. Idk what to be more sad about, his father is going to die or him turning into a huge asshole when he's an adult.

Tbbt ep was kinda sad too.



Tbbt ep was kinda sad too. Reply

I didn't watch and haven't watched TBBT in a few years, but Sheldon's childhood, as much as they played it for laughs, sounds pretty brutal for him and his mom especially. I'm not surprised that the kid Sheldon show is sad; either they ignore what we've learned on TBBT or its a show that will end with a horribly dysfunctional marriage, alcoholism, Sheldon being constantly bullied and leaving town as a teenager to study in Europe.

both these shows look so cheesy. I am tired of shows about doctors, lawyers and police

right.. there must be other professions we can highlight

The world needs shows about teachers.

And I'm not even kidding. There's never any acknowledgement on the media of all the shit they have to put up with. Reply

ACCOUNTANTS. MAKE IT HAPPEN, HOLLYWOOD. AND NONE OF THAT BEN AFFLECK NONSENSE.

Who are those in your icon?

ooh omg i saw freddie on the street the other week and did like a triple take. he a cutie

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] just to know what happened in that cliffhanger of an ending.



I'm currently watching The Good Doctor and I agree with a review that this will live and die with people liking Freddie Highmore's soft version of House MD.



Edited at 2017-09-26 08:22 am (UTC) I liked The Brave and I will watch another oneI'm currently watching The Good Doctor and I agree with a review that this will live and die with people liking Freddie Highmore's soft version of House MD.

Any streaming links for TGD?

lol Daniel dae kim's self hate .. Where is asian man in this show ??

He is like Masi Oka .



He is like Masi Oka . Reply

there are two asian women in the cast, tho.

Every time I saw a commercial for The Good Doctor and they featured the line "Justify hiring a doctor with autism" I cringed. You've been hiring doctors with autism for years, I guarantee it.

The best surgeon I work with is autistic

I rolled my eyes too many times during the good doctor. So cheesy.

