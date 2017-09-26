B.o.B. launches GoFundMe to prove Earth is flat
He is asking for $200, 000 to launch at least one satellite into space in order to "find the curve".
B.o.B wants to prove the Earth is flat. He's started a GoFundMe campaign to take a look at the planet's shape https://t.co/zc13byiC5P pic.twitter.com/hV71o4PI7p— CNN (@CNN) September 26, 2017
So far he has raised $581.00
source
Edited at 2017-09-26 05:41 am (UTC)
Fave
I need an animated version of this
He doesn't believe the holocaust exist?
This is what he wants people to donate money to?? RIGHT NOW?!