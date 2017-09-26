B.o.B. launches GoFundMe to prove Earth is flat





581 dollars gone to waste. Reply

probably from himself lol Reply

Finally got banned from the flat earth discord by posting a forbidden image. pic.twitter.com/soqRc00aAw — Lord Mandalore (@Lord_Mandalore) September 10, 2017

omg Reply

lmao Reply

hahaahahaha I saw another one with the sun Reply

Fave Reply

makes you think Reply

lmao Reply

Lmaooo Reply

could you imagine if dinosaur bones were just floating in space Reply

lmaooo Reply

looool Reply

lmaooo Reply

LMFAO Reply

so happy to see this on the front page 😂 Reply

Lmao Reply

I can't stop laughing



I need an animated version of this Reply

LMAOOO Reply

oh my fuck Reply

this is killing me. 😆 Reply

im cryinggg Reply

what a useful way to spend that money. people are dying because of genocides but sure, let's try and prove the earth is flat. fucking dumb piece of fucking shit. Reply

It's official, i hate him ugh Reply

The holocaust denial didn't do it for ya? Reply

He doesn't believe the holocaust exist? Reply

most people don't know he's an anti semite Reply

Not that i'm shocked but wow. I can't @ holocaust/sandy hook/etc deniers. I want them...gone from my peripheral in life. Reply

Wow I thought he was a joke because of this flat earth shit but Jesus this is next level evil. There's nothing funny about this PoS. Reply

well bob do i have good news 4 u about satellites Reply

lol Reply

This is what he wants people to donate money to?? RIGHT NOW?!

i feel sorry for him and his stupidity Reply

it's beyond stupid Reply

my favorite flat-Earth believer will always be Sherri Shepherd.



OMG I can't even with her. Reply

She says that she was just really nervous but she doesn't believe in Evolution either right? Reply

My favorite moment from her was when they were discussing something in pre-Christian times and she kept insisting that "nothing predates Christians." Reply

lmao the whole old testament would like a word with the good sis sherri Reply

This is glorious Reply

for fuck's sake

best



this is endlessly entertaining Reply

I'm sure he'll use that money for it's actual use Reply

